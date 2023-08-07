How To Illuminate Darkness In Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 features many areas that will be enshrouded in darkness and will be difficult to see in them. As such, you’ll need to illuminate this darkness to know what’s around you and where you’re going. Unless you specifically choose a class that allows you to see in the dark, chances are you won’t be able to see in the dark.

Luckily, there are a few ways in which you can see in the darkness. You can use certain items and spells. or you can start off with a character with the Darkvision trait. Here’s how you can illuminate the darkness in the game.

How to see in the dark in Baldur’s gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 gives you a few options to illuminate dark and gloomy areas. You can use items such as torches and even use specific magic spells to help you see. Some races like elves, dwarves, etc can also use a racial trait to see in the dark. While these races will be able to do so, other party members may not. So it’s a good idea to have options.

Torches

Torches are an easily available item in Baldur’s Gate 3 that you equip in your weapon slot. When you do so, it can create light in a radius that will allow you to see in dark environments. You can pick up them up randomly in the world but some merchants may have them for sale too. So it’s a good idea to check them out. It’s best to give the torch to your party member who plays the support role and won’t need to use their weapons. So they can keep using the torch to illuminate darkness in Baldur’s Gate 3 and perform their role.

Cherished Locket

This is an item that you can get from a quest in Act 1. You have to save a tiefling child named Arabella in the Druid’s Grove. After doing so, meet her parents who’ll thank you and give you this locket in return. It lights up your surroundings in a 12-meter radius. It works similar to how the Dancing Lights spell does.

Light

This spell allows you to infuse objects with light and makes them glow. The object will illuminate the space around it and allow you to see in the darkness in Baldur’s Gate 3. It’s a good alternative to items if you have a caster in your party with the spell prepared.

Dancing Lights

This summons balls of light that light up the area around you for about 12 meters. This is a cantrip which means you can use it multiple times without worrying about spell slots.

Darkvision

There are certain races that have a racial ability known as Darkvision. This helps them see in the dark naturally and you won’t have to worry about using items or magic with them.

These races have access to the Darkvision racial ability.

Drow

Dwarf

Elf

Half-Elf

Half-Orc