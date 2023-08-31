Should You Help He Who Was In Baldur’s Gate 3? 

Out of all the mysterious characters you meet during your adventures, He Who Was will stand out in the uncanny bunch in Baldur’s Gate 3. With his pale skin, eyes as black as the night, and a white raven by his side, he has a unique design. This justice-seeking necromancer will make you raise an eyebrow when you meet him.

You will meet this fascinating character in Act 2 of Baldur’s Gate 3, when you are exploring the Shadow Cursed Lands. He will be speaking to a dead person, and it would seem like he is torturing them.

When you interact with him, you will get to know that the dead person ratted on her friends. That ultimately led to their death. He Who Was is seeking justice for them as an act of revenge. But the question is, should you help him?

Side With He Who Was In BG3

When He Who Was conjures the soul of the dead person in him, you get different choices. If you go with the second choice, you will ridicule the dead person, taunting them. This will eventually lead to them feeling very guilty and sad.

After they have finished crying and start to regret their decision, He Who Was will reclaim his body. You will see him rejoicing the moment, smiling. He then will tell you he enjoyed her screams and anguish. He will commend you on a job well done. Then will give you a reward.

Side with Madeline in Baldur’s Gate 3

If you decide to side with Madeline, you must pick the third choice. When He Who Was conjures the soul of Madeline, you must comfort her and tell her that it was not her fault. Doing this will put Madeline at ease and make her feel peace. This will give her some comfort as she finally passes on.

However, He Who Was will snap back angry at you if you do this. Then you will start to enter combat with him and will have to kill him. He will do this because you “robbed” the dead of justice. The battle with him is not that difficult. Kill him, and you will get decent loot from his corpse.

Alternative choice

There is a third choice also available. This is the most thrilling and fun one. By choosing this, you will kill 2 birds with 1 stone if you go for the first option available. You will tell Madeline’s soul to stab herself.

She then inhabits the body of He Who Was as you command. But then you will get another option, tell her to not stop until you say so. This will cause her to repeatedly stab herself, killing He Who Was. You still get the loot, and technically, you delivered the most poetic justice.