How To Wake Up Dairow Vin In Baldur’s Gate 3

Dairow Vin in Baldur’s Gate 3 is a Tiefling NPC who you would find passed out near the Baldur’s Gate city sewers with a note that says his husband was taken away. No matter what you do, there seems to be no conventional way to wake him up. Seems like the guy took a heavy dose of a sleeping potion to kill himself since he couldn’t bear the loss of his husband. But apparently, the potion didn’t work, and now he is in deep slumber but still has some HP remaining.

Even if you try to kill him, shove him, or drop objects on him, Dairow Vin doesn’t react at all. It is unclear what his purpose is in Baldur’s Gate 3, but still, if you are adamant about waking up Dairow Vin, there is a way to do it.

Waking up Dairow Vin in the Baldur’s Gate 3 sewers

It is a hard job to wake him up. No traditional methods would work on him. However, there’s still a way to wake him up. First of all, what you have to do is buff Dairow Vin using Death Ward. It’s a buff spell that would keep you from dying even when your HP reaches 0.

Now use Dominate Person on him. It is a level 5 spell, and it would wake him up! However, he won’t do anything. There won’t be any dialogue options or anything.

The only thing you’ll find is that he is being recognized as an enemy. You could try to engage in battle with him, but he escapes instead and despawns. If you leave the area and return back, he’ll spawn again and won’t communicate.

So, ultimately, waking up Dairow Vin serves no purpose in Baldur’s Gate 3, at least for now. Maybe it is a bug, and once it gets fixed, he will have some interaction, or maybe he is designed to be this way.