Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Spells for Druid Class

Druids are prepared casters in Baldur’s Gate 3. This means they have all the spells from a particular level available to them from the start, and they can prepare any of them at the level-up screen or outside combat. Druids also get bonus spell slots from their wisdom ability modifier bonus, making them the spellcaster powerhouse of the team.

The best part about Druids is their ability to gain additional spells via biome as they progress. This makes the Druid class a bit more complex than the rest. For this purpose, we will help you select the best spells for the Druid Class in BG3.

Difference Between Spells and Cantrips

Druid Class can access both cantrips and spells. Cantrips are low-level spells that don’t require a spell slot to cast. They can be used any time, and you don’t need to prepare them at a long rest or character level-up screen.

On the other hand, spells are extremely powerful and have levels. To cast a spell, you must first prepare it and then cast it by using a spell slot. A spell can only be cast if you use a spell slot of the same level or above (upcast). You can’t use a high-level spell with a low-level spell slot.

Best Spells for Each Level of Druid Class

Druids get spells at each level of their character progression. For this purpose, we have explained which spells you should take at each level in detail below.

Spells for Level 1

At level 1, you can select two cantrips for your Druid. Our recommendations are.

Shillelagh: Turns your staff or club magical and deals 4-11 bludgeoning damage. It also uses your spellcasting ability for attack rolls.

Thorn Whip: Deals 1d6 piercing damage and pulls the creature 3m close to you.

As the Druid spell slots depend on Wisdom ability modifier bonus and we have 17 Wisdom with +3 bonus, we can prepare 4 level 1 spells at the character creation screen.

Ice Knife: Deals 1d10 piercing + 2d6 cold damage with a shard of ice that explodes on impact.

Entangle: Creates a vine surface to slow down enemies for the next 10 turns.

Fog Cloud: Creates a fog cloud that blinds enemies for the next 10 turns.

Speak with Animals: Allows you to speak with animals until the next long rest.

Spells for Level 2

Upon reaching level 2, select Circle of the Land druid subclass. It will allow you to get an additional cantrip. Our recommendation is.

Guidance: You gain a +1d4 bonus to ability checks for the next 10 turns.

You can also prepare one more level 1 spell at this point.

Healing Word: Heal your allies for 1d4 hit points.

Spells for Level 3

As soon as you reach level 3, all level 2 spells will be unlocked. You will also gain access to 1 level 2 spell slot at this point. Our recommendation is.

Spike Growth: Grows spikes for the next 100 turns. Any creature moving throw the spikes takes 2d4 piercing damage, and its movement speed is halved.

As a circle of land druid, you can choose your preferred biome that will grant you access to 2 more spells that are always prepared. As we select Forest, we get the following spells that are always prepared.

Barkskin: Increase the armor class of a creature up to 16 until the next long rest.

Hold Person: Allows you to hold a creature that can’t move, act, or react. Any attack on the creature within 3m is always a critical strike.

So, at this point, you will have 4 level 1 and 2 level 2 spells prepared in your spell slots and 2 level 2 spells as always prepared ones.

Spells for Level 4

Upon reaching level 4 as a druid, you can now prepare 5 level 1 spells and 2 level 2 spells. Our recommendation for the next level 2 spell is.

Moonbeam: Deals 2d10 radiant damage to the enemies that start their turn in the ray of light. Enemies still do half the damage on a save.

Spells for Level 5

As soon as you reach level 5 as a druid, you can once again choose one more biome to gain two more already prepared spells. We recommend going with the Grassland to get Haste.

Daylight: Makes an item shine like the sun or dispel darkness until the next long rest.

Haste: Makes you or an ally hasten. You become faster, harder to hit, and gain an extra action. However, you become fatigued at the end.

You will also gain access to a modest selection of level 3 spells with level 3 spell slots. We also recommend adding Thunderwave by removing any level 1 spell you no longer need.

Thunderwave: Deals 2d8 Thunder damage and pushes away all the creatures in the vicinity.

Call Lightning: Deals 3d10 lightning damage to all enemies in the area. On a save, they still take half the damage. You can call lightning once more in the next 10 turns without using a spell slot.

Sleet Storm: Call forth a storm that disrupts the concentration of spellcasters, douses flames, and creates an ice surface.

Spells for Level 6

At level 6 for the druid, we will prepare another level 2 spell.

Enhance Ability: Bestow a magical enhancement on an ally. They gain an advantage on ability checks on chosen ability.

Spells for Level 7

Upon reaching level 7 for Druid, you gain access to one more biosphere or land type. This time we recommend the Underdark. This will grant you access to the following always prepared spells.

Greater Invisibility: Become invisible for the next 10 turns. You will have an advantage on attack rolls, and all attack rolls against you will have a disadvantage.

Dominate Beast: Makes a beast fight alongside for the next 10 turns. Every time the beast takes damage, it makes a saving throw against your control.

You can also prepare a couple of level 4 spells at this point in your newly acquired level 4 spell slots. Our recommendations are.

Conjure Woodland Being: Conjure a dryad to fight alongside you. She can use Nature’s Step, Entangle, and summon Wood Woad.

Spells for Level 8

At level 8 for the Druid, you can prepare one more level 4 spell with the newly acquired level 4 spell slot. Our recommendation is.

Freedom of Movement: Snap an ally out of stun. The difficult terrain can’t slow them down, and they can’t be magically paralyzed or restrained.

Spells for Level 9

At level 9 for Druid, you can select one more biome or land type for your druid. We recommend Grassland to acquire the following spells.

Greater Restoration: Touch a creature and negate any charm, petrification, curse, or stun afflicting it.

Insect Plague: Locust attack and deal 4d10 piercing damage. They also create difficult terrain for the enemies.

Most probably, you will have 20 points in Wisdom ability; this will grant you an additional spell slot. All level 5 spells also become available at this point with a level 5 spell slot. Our recommendations for the prepared spell are.

Wall of Fire: Creates a wall of fire that deals 5d8 fire damage to any person standing close to it.

Planar Binding: Target an otherworldly creature and bind its conscious to yours. It will follow and fight for you for the next 10 turns.

Spells for Level 10

As a level druid, you can pick up one more cantrip.

Poison Spray: Deals 3d12 poison damage to the enemies.

You can also prepare one more level 5 spell in a newly acquired level 5 spell slot. However, we will upcast Ice Knife and replace it with Faerie Fire.

Spells for Level 11

Upon reaching level 11, level 6 spells become available in addition to the one and only level 6 spell slot for the druid. Our recommendation is.

Heroes’ Feast: You and everyone around you can’t be poisoned, diseased, or frightened. Your HP increases, and you make Wisdom Saving Throws with advantage. It lasts until the next long rest.

Spells for Level 12

Upon reaching level 12, you can prepare one more level 6 spell. Our recommendation is.

Heal: Heal yourself or an ally for 70 hit points. It also removes blindness and any diseases.

All Best Cantrips and Spells for Druid Class

We have summarized the spells and cantrips mentioned above by level for the ease of players.

Best Cantrips for Druid Class: The best cantrips for the Druid Class are.

Shillelagh

Thorn Whip

Guidance

Level 1 Spells: The best level 1 spells for the Druid Class in BG3 are.

Ice Knife

Entangle

Fog Cloud

Speak with Animals

Healing Word

Thunderwave

Faerie Fire

Level 2 Spells: The best level 2 spells for the Druid Class in BG3 are.

Spike Growth

Moonbeam

Hold Person

Barkskin

Enhance Ability

Level 3 Spells: The best level 3 spells for the Druid Class in BG3 are.

Daylight

Haste

Call Lightning

Sleet Storm

Level 4 Spells: The best level 4 spells for the Druid Class in BG3 are.

Greater Invisibility

Dominate Beast

Conjure Woodland Being

Freedom of Movement

Wall of Fire

Level 5 Spells: The best level 5 spells for the Druid Class in BG3 are.

Greater Restoration

Insect Plague

Planar Binding

Level 6 Spells: The best level 6 spells for the Druid Class in BG3 are.