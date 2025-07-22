Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Spells For Bard Class

Bards are spontaneous spellcasters in Baldur’s Gate 3. This means the spells you select at the level-up screen will stick with you until you reach the next level up. Due to limited spell slots, if you select two or more spells that you don’t find useful, you will be stuck with them as you can only change one spell per level up.

For this purpose, we will help you select the best spells for the Bard Class in BG3. As we will be choosing spells that fit the theme of a Bard character, you may find some spells useless and can replace them with more violent ones if you want.

Difference Between Spells and Cantrip

Bard Class can access both cantrips and spells. Cantrips are low-level spells that don’t require a spell slot to cast. They can be used any time, and you don’t need to prepare them at a long rest or character level-up screen.

On the other hand, spells are extremely powerful and have levels. To cast a spell, you must first prepare it and then cast it by using a spell slot. A spell can only be cast if you use a spell slot of the same level or above (upcast). You can’t use a high-level spell with a low-level spell slot.

Best Spells for Each Level of Bard Class

Bard Class gets a few spells at each level up that progressively get more powerful and unique. We will help you select the best ones at each level, as these spells will be stuck with you for a long time.

Spells for Level 1

If you select the High Elf subrace for the Elf race of your Bard, you will get the following cantrip as a bonus.

Fire Bolt: Deals 1d10 Fire damage to the enemies.

You get two more cantrips as a starter bonus for selecting the Bard class. Our recommendations are.

Vicious Mockery: Deals 1d4 psychic damage to a creature by insulting it. They will have a disadvantage on their attack rolls.

Minor Illusion: Creates a minor illusion that forces enemies to inquire.

As a level 1 bard, you must choose 4 level 1 spells from a selection of 15. Our recommendations are.

Healing Word: Heals a creature that you can see for 1d4 hit points.

Tasha’s Hideous Laughter: Leaves a creature prone with laughing for the next 10 turns. The target creature must have an intelligence of 5 or above.

Dissonant Whispers: Deals 3d6 psychic damage to the enemies, and they become frighten. They can’t move and can be hit easily. On save, enemies still take half the damage.

Faerie Fire: All enemies within light turn visible and attack rolls against them have an advantage.

Spells for Level 2

Upon reaching level 2 as a Bard, you can now select one more level 1 spell.

Speak with Animals: Grants you the ability to talk to animals until your next long rest.

Spells for Level 3

As soon as you reach level 2 for Bard, you can now access level 2 spells. However, you can select only 1 from a total of 16 new spells. Our recommendation is.

Detect Thoughts: Read the thoughts of certain creatures until the next long rest.

Spells for Level 4

At level 4 for the Bard, you can select one more cantrip. Our recommendation is.

Friends: Gain Advantage on Charisma Checks against the non-hostile creatures.

You can also select one more level 2 spell at this point. Our recommendation is.

Hold Person: Allows you to hold a creature that can’t move, act, or react. Any attack against the creature within 3m is always a critical strike.

Spells for Level 5

Upon reaching level 5 as the Bard, you will gain access to level 3 spells. However, you can select only one level 3 spell out of 8.

Hypnotic Pattern: Hypnotize the creatures for the next 2 turns. They can’t attack you or move.

Spells for Level 6

At level 2, we can select one more level 3 spell. However, we will go back a level and select Cloud of Daggers instead.

Cloud of Daggers: Summons a cloud of 3 daggers that deals 4d4 slashing damage to the enemies standing in it.

At this level, you also gain access to Magical Secrets, a class feature that allows you to learn two additional spells at no cost.

Haste: Target yourself or an ally to become hastened. You become faster, difficult to target, and gain an extra action.

Magic Missile: Deals 3d4 force damage to the enemies.

Spells for Level 7

Upon reaching level 7 as a bard class, you gain access to level 4 spells. However, you can select only one of the five. Our recommendation is.

Greater Invisibility: Turns a creature invisible for the next 10 turns. Any attack against it has a disadvantage, and the creature attacks with advantage.

Spells for Level 8

At level 8, you can select one more level 4 spell. However, we will go back and select a level 2 spell instead.

Crown of Madness: Inflicts madness in a creature for the next 3 turns. It will attack the creature next to it even if it is an ally.

Spells for Level 9

Upon reaching level 9 of Bard, you will gain access to level 5 spells. However, you can only select one of the six. Our recommendation is.

Hold Monster: Allows you to paralyze a creature for the next 10 turns. It can’t move, act, or react, and any attack against it within 3m is always a critical strike.

Spells for Level 10

At level 10 for the Bard class, you can select one more cantrip.

Mage Hand: Summons a celestial hand that can move objects.

You can also prepare one more spell at this point. Our recommendation is a level 2 spell.

Heat Metal: Deals 2d8 fire damage to enemies. It makes a weapon or armor glow red hot. If the enemy doesn’t let it go, they receive a disadvantage on their attack rolls.

You can also select two more spells at this point to the Magical Secrets class feature. Our recommendations are.

Counterspell: Stops a spell being cast.

Banishment: Banishes a creature to another dimension for the next 2 turns.

Spells for Level 11

Upon reaching level 11 as a bard, you can now access level 6 spells. There are only two level 6 spells to choose from. For level 11, we will be going with Otto’s Irresistible Dance.

Otto’s Irresistible Dance: Makes a creature dance irresistibly for the next 10 turns. It can’t move, and attack rolls against it have an advantage.

Spells for Level 12

At the final level for the Bard class, you can select one more level 6 spell. Our recommendation is.

Eyebite: Inflicts dread, sickness, and sleep upon enemies for the next 100 turns.

All Best Cantrips and Spells for Bard Class

We have summarized the spells and cantrips mentioned above by level for the ease of players.

Best Cantrips for Bard Class: The best cantrips for the Bard Class, as we have selected above, are.

Fire Bolt

Vicious Mockery

Minor Illusion

Friends

Mage Hand

Level 1 Spells: The best level 1 spells for the Bard Class in BG3 are.

Healing Word

Tasha’s Hideous Laughter

Faerie Fire

Dissonant Whispers

Speak with Animals

Magic Missile

Level 2 Spells: The best level 2 spells for the Bard Class are.

Detect Thoughts

Hold Person

Cloud of Daggers

Crown of Madness

Heat Metal

Level 3 Spells: The best level 3 spells for the Bard Class in BG3 are.

Hypnotize

Haste

Counterspell

Level 4 Spells: The best level 4 spells for the Bard Class are.

Greater Invisibility

Banishment

Level 5 Spells: The best level 5 spells for the Bard Class are.

Hold Monster

Level 6 Spells: The best level 6 spells for the Bard Class in BG3 are.