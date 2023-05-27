Our Infinite Warfare Zombies Attack of the Radioactive Thing Chemicals Locations Guide will show you the location of all Chemicals that you can mix in Attack of the Radioactive Thing, the new map from Infinite Warfare’s new DLC, Absolution. These are scattered around the map and this guide will help you locate all of them without any problem.

It is important that you know the locations of these chemicals on the map because they play a vital role in the completion of the DLC’s elaborative Easter Egg. To learn more about it, you can check out our guides attached below.

For more help on Attack of the Radioactive Thing; check out our Easter Egg Completion Guide, Buildable Parts Locations Guide, and Pack-a-Punch Guide.

Infinite Warfare Zombies Attack of the Radioactive Thing Chemicals Locations Guide

Attack of the Radioactive Thing Chemicals Locations Guide details the locations of all the chemicals in Attack of the Radioactive Thing map for your ease.

Insect Repellent

You will find this item to the right of Up ‘N Atoms on stacks of wood.

Racing Fuel

Racing fuel is found in back alley of the gas station. It is in a grey container.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Vodka

You will find Vodka in the seaside market on an alcohol shelf.

Baking Soda

Baking Soda is found on a shelf in the market.

Detergent

Detergent is found on a shelf in the market in front of Vodka.

Food Coloring

Food coloring is also found on a shelf in the market.

Nail Polish Remover

Nail Polish Remover is found in the motel office. It’s a small bottle with pink label on it.

Plant Food

Plant Food is located outside the Snack Shack.

Table Salt

Table Salt is found in the freezer in the market.

Quarters

Use Crowbar melee weapon on any pay phones in the town and you will get Quarters.

Pennies

Crowbar melee all the cash registers in the market to get pennies.

Ice

Use Crowbar melee weapon on the ice machines in the market if you are looking for some ice.

Fat

Cleaver melee the meat hanging in the freezer in the market to get some meat.

Motor Oil

Motor Oil is found in the gas station.

Drain Cleaner

Drain Opener is located on the toilet in the bathrooms in the RV Park.

Wheel Cleaner

You will find the wheel cleaner in a purple bottle on a shelf in the market.

Paint

Paint is located behind the shack where Racing Stripes is.

Vinegar

Vinegar is located on a table in the back of the market. It is in a dark brown bottle.

Powdered Milk

Powdered Milk is located on a shelf in the market.

Chlorine

Chlorine is located at the side of the Motel Pool area.

Bleach

Bleach is located in spawn area.