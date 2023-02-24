There are several skills with their own skill upgrades that you will unlock over the course of your progression in Atomic Heart.

The thing to note here is that you are going to be respecing a lot throughout the game. This is because the more you advance in a skill tree, the more abilities you are going to access that warrant replacing earlier upgrades.

Atomic Heart has seven skills with seven skill trees in total. You might not be able to unlock all of them in a single playthrough, so knowing which skills and skill upgrades to unlock first will help you through the early game.

Best skills to buy first in Atomic Heart

Amplified Modulator – Shock

Amplified Modulator is one of the upgrades to the shock skill that allows you to deal electric damage. While playing, you will come across many invigilation cameras, and coming under their range will trigger an alarm.

The bad part about triggering these alarms is that all nearby robots will be notified about your location. The robots will then chase you and the only way to get rid of them is to either slay them, run out of their range, or shock them.

This is where Amplified Modulator comes into play as it essentially increases your range with the robots. This free space can then be used to disable any additional cameras that come your way.

Amplified Modulator will also help you on the battlefield. This is because it will allow you to shock the robots from a distance that appears during combat.

Second Wind – Character

Personal traits like health and physical abilities fall under the character skill tree and Second Wind is one of the best upgrades for this skill.

Dashing is a move in Wild Hearts that allows the players to propel in either direction at rocket speed. With the help of Second Wind, you can double-dash, which was previously limited to only one at a time.

Second Wind can be of a lot of importance when you are hit with multiple enemy attacks in a row. You can then save your health by dodging all of the attacks and being on top of your next offensive attack.

Juggler – Character

Juggler is also one of the best upgrades that fall under the character skill that works with traits like guarding, dodging, and resistance.

In Atomic Hearts, health is important that can’t be ignored in any battle scenario, and can be a difference between life and death. Mechanics like Neuromeds will help you heal your character health which is quite useful.

As Neuromeds can only be used by two hands therefore you can’t use them alongside the weapon to shoot while healing. This is where using Juggler comes in as you can then use Neuromeds with only one hand essentially negating its drawback.

With the help of Juggler, you can now heal alongside the shooting so you can’t be vulnerable to enemy attacks. This means that you can be in the middle of the action and heal alongside which will help massively.

High Pressure – Frostbite

Freezing your enemy in a fight is not a dream anymore and is now possible with the help of the status effect Frostbite. As long as the freezing effect is kicked in, you can then bash them with any attack of your choice.

The only downside of Frostbite is that it is a short-range effect and can only be engaged when you are really close to the enemy. This is where the High-Pressure skill comes into play as it can increase Frostbite range negating its only drawback.

Forced Defrost – Frostbite

As we already know that with the help of Frostbite, you can deal additional damage to the enemy when they are engaged in the freezing effect.

The timeline of Frostbite is not enough for it to become deadly as it fades away before the enemy’s health is depleted. With the help of Forced Defrost, you can increase the damage-dealing timeline of Frostbite which previously was short lasting.

This means that you can essentially kill enemies once you have used Forced Defrost. The timeline to deal damage is even enough for you to take out multiple enemies in a row with crypolymer.

Forced Defrost is also useful in fights with stubborn game bosses and elites as you can then really make a dent in their health pool.

Forced Fall Acceleration – Mass Telekinesis

Lifting enemies with telekinesis ability has been a dream of every player and Atomic Hearts has made this a reality with Mass Telekinesis skill. The skill once engaged has an area of effect that will lift the enemy once is inside of it.

As dealing damage is your main priority in fights, so what good does lifting enemies do if you are not dealing damage alongside that? With the help of Forced Fall Acceleration, you can drop enemies which were lifted before dealing significant damage.

Increased Power – Mass Telekinesis

We have all been in situations where you can’t lift the heaviest things ever after all the effort. You will experience yourself in the same boat when you are lifting a bulky enemy using the Mass Telekinesis skill.

Meanwhile, this downside of Mass Telekinesis can be countered by using Increased Power. As the name suggests, the skill allows you essentially lift the heaviest of enemies with ease.

Mixture Efficacy – Polymeric Jet

The effects like frostbite, electrification, and frostbite come in very handy in any battle as they deal a lot of damage. With the help of Polymeric Jet, you will shoot combat polymer that will allow these effects to stay on for longer.

The increased damage done to the enemies using Polymeric Jet alone is just enough to satisfy most of the players. This is where Mixture Efficiency comes into play as you can deal even more damage with a strong polymer.

Overload and Destabilize – Polymeric Shield

A nice armor or shield will always come in handy in battle scenarios as with that you can protect yourself from all incoming attacks.

What if we say that you can make a defense as well as make an offensive move in a single move? With the help of a Polymeric Shield, the enemy will get the taste of their own medicine by receiving their attack back.

Polymeric Shield essentially acts as deflecting mirror converging the attack. To add more salt to the injuries, Combat Polymer can be added using Overload and Destabilize.

With Combat Polymer, the enemies can be stuck with fire or electrization effect essentially giving them additional damage.

Kinetic Reflector – Polymeric Shield

Polymeric Shield allows you to deflect the enemy’s attack back to them essentially delivering damage. Meanwhile, the Kinetic Reflector will do the same but double the attack damage in the process.

Energy Density – Energy Management

Being efficient with your energy expenditure and recycling back is a healthy habit that can help you a lot in longer boss fights.

With the help of Energy Management, you can survive for a long with the same energy as it reduces energy expenditure.

ATP Recycling – Energy Management

ATP Recycling is just the enhanced version of the Energy Management skill. It allows the players to recycle the health lost in the form of energy that can be used for all your ranged attacks.