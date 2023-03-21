Atomic Heart Large Mutant Boss Guide

Large Mutant Boss is the second boss that you will have to fight in Atomic Heart. This monstrosity is a mid-level boss which is a significant level up from the organic foes that you will be dealing with as well in the game.

In terms of physical appearance, he is a deformed human and a lethal upgrade in terms of the bulkier zombie version. You will be encountering more of these Large Mutants after you defeat this one.

Since this enemy is dangerous at close range therefore you can learn about its weakness and attack in this Large Mutant Boss guide for Atomic Heart.

Large Mutant location

You will encounter the Large Mutant in the tunnel leading to the lab areas. There you will be tasked with obtaining the Cannister from the Pesticide Workshop and the Cold Workshop as well to complete the quest “In the Overgrown Park”.

After solving the Control room Laser Puzzle you can get the cold workshop canister. Similarly, you can obtain the pesticide workshop canister by solving the train tracks puzzle.

Once you are done with the objectives, there will be a lockdown and you will be attacked by a horde of mutants which will include the Large Mutant Boss as well.

How to defeat Large Mutant in Atomic Heart

In order to defeat the Large Mutant you need to be aware of its attacks. Since it can cause heavy damage at close quarters, therefore you should avoid head-on attacks.

Secondly, it can expel acid attacks on you as well along with spawning sprouts which are a huge menace to deal with as they will keep on distracting you and damaging you during this Boss-fight.

As the place is cramped you will have to take a more direct approach by targeting the large black sprouts first on the walls and then focusing your fire on the Large Mutant.

Make sure you evade its attacks and don’t let it close the distance on you. Target the flying sprouts and then wait for the right moment to strike the Large Mutant in Atomic Heart.

Make sure that you rotate around and don’t get stuck on any corner as the Large Mutant will come rushing onto you. Use the shotgun as it is the most effective weapon in dealing with the Large Mutant in Atomic Heart.

As for the Large Mutant’s weakness, he has a deformity on his back through which he spawns sprouts so make sure to target that area. He gets down on one knee to perform this action so take that chance to strike.

If you are having trouble against this boss then you can use Cyro to stun the Large Mutant giving you the opportunity to strike back at it. It will take 3 to 4 well-timed shots and eventually you will be able to kill this monster will relatively ease in Atomic heart.