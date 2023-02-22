Abilities in Atomic Heart determine your combat strength, and players must focus on the best abilities they can find in the game. You can unlock several skills for your glove via Atomic Heart glove upgrades, but some are better and more effective than others.

You will need to invest in glove upgrades as soon as possible to defeat challenging enemies in Atomic Heart. To upgrade glove abilities, you must meet Nora, the robot, and spend the Neuropolymer for the upgrades. Here we will list all of the best abilities you can pick for your gloves in Atomic Heart.

Best Glove upgrades to unlock first in Atomic Heart

The following are the best ability upgrades you can get for your glove in Atomic Heart.

Shok

Shok is one of the first glove abilities in Atomic Heart. This ability takes up only two ability slots, freeing your third ability slot. You get it for free, and it is the third ability you unlock.

The ability allows you to release blasts of electrical energy. These can damage enemies and activate environmental devices, enabling you to activate some traps during your fight. Shok ability is so versatile that it becomes a vital part of your arsenal as you go through the game.

The best upgrades for Shok’s ability are:

Extended Topology

Chain Lightning

Full Contact

These three upgrades complement each other immensely and turn Shok ability into an AoE attack, capable of attacking multiple enemies simultaneously.

Frostbite

The Frostbite ability allows you to freeze your enemies where they stand. The ability is excellent for crowd control and can make a massive difference in fights where enemies are swarming you.

Although this ability seems only useful against organic enemies, they can be frozen. But Frostbite’s ability is also an excellent counter to robots. You cannot completely freeze them, but you can almost completely slow down robots with Frostbite.

The best upgrades for Frostbite ability are:

Absolute Zero

Careful Disassembly

Absolute Zero upgrade allows you to damage all frozen enemies highly, continuously. Careful Disassembly skill results in all frozen enemies dropping extra loot when you kill them. This upgrade is only useful for farming or when you need resources, even during fights.

Character

Character skill works on improving the physical skill of the user. It offers increased resistance, increased mobility, increased health, and even increased carry capacity. It turns you into a buff ninja from a scrawny turtle.

The ability doesn’t seem very powerful but provides excellent utility overall. All your physical aspects are improved. You take reduced damage, move faster, and always carry more items on you.

You must unlock several upgrades to make it viable, including Morning Exercise, Parkour, Avatar, Bulwark, Neuro Compression Tactical Backpack, Athlete, and Wild Boar.

All these upgrades together make up the character ability, one of the best abilities you can get to increase your effectiveness on the battlefield.

Mass Telekinesis

Mass Telekinesis is the best crowd-control ability in the entire game. The ability allows you to move your enemies and objects around telekinetically. You can lift your enemies and throw them to deal damage or throw things toward your enemies to hit them.

You can also use the ability to levitate multiple enemies at once and then retreat or attack stronger enemies once they are left open.

The best upgrades for Mass Telekinesis is Forced Fall Acceleration and Increased power. Forced Fall Acceleration allows you to slam down your enemies, dealing additional damage. Increased Power will enable you to lift heavier objects and enemies so you can throw or slam them.

Polymeric Shield

While other abilities in Atomic Heart we have listed focus on increasing your effectiveness in combat, this ability follows your defense in any fight. Polymeric Shield does as the name indicates and provides a mobile shield to use whenever you need to deflect or avoid damage.

Polymeric Shield can absorb most of the damage thrown your way, and with proper upgrades, you can make your Polymeric Shield ability even stronger.

The best upgrade you can get for Polymeric Shield is Kinetic Reflector Upgrade, which allows you to reflect all enemy attacks on a parry. You can also get Med Unit Feedback and Sponge Attack that will enable you to convert your enemy attacks into valuable resources and absorb the attacks, increasing your health rather than taking damage.

These are the best abilities that you can choose from in Atomic Heart. You can always change them depending on your need or even opt for a different ability if it suits you. Other upgrades for these abilities can also be thrown into the mix to make better matchups.