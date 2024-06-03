10 Best Lieutenants In AC Odyssey

Conquering the vast seas of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey requires a strong crew. and your lieutenants are the elite of your naval force. These special members grant powerful perks that significantly enhance your ship’s capabilities in combat.

Lieutenants come in three tiers: Rare, Epic, and Legendary. Each tier offers progressively stronger perks, with Legendary lieutenants providing the most impactful advantages.

Finding the best Lieutenants can be tricky in AC Odyssey. However, this guide equips you with the knowledge to locate and recruit the most exceptional Lieutenants.

10. Aiantides

Aiantides the Proud is one of the best legendary lieutenants you can acquire in your quest in AC Odyssey. But before you search for him, you must start the “Legacy of the First Blade” DLC to trigger his quest line. Once you have completed all three parts of DLC and moved to his last quest in Messenia, you can recruit him.

Two of his quests include hunting for treasure items in Makedonia and Achaia. In the last part, you must rescue and recruit him from Messenia.

How to recruit: You must head to the prisoner site in central Messenia, just on the village’s south side. Once you get there, you must release Aiantides and defend him from the guards. Talk to Aiantides and ask him to repay his debt by joining your ship.

Aiantides strengths include:

+30% Javelin Damage

+30% Weak Point Creation with Javelins

9. Odessa

Odessa is one of the first epic lieutenants that you can recruit. You will meet her twice, once when Elpenor asks you to go to Ithaka and then again in Megaris.

She will require your help in two quests, “A Family Ordeal” and “The True Story.” Having her on the crew will greatly benefit you during sea combat.

How to recruit: Players must complete a string of side quests in Megaris to acquire Odessa. Once you’re in Megaris, you will find her in a house between the city and Port Nisaia in the Valley of King Lelex. Once you’ve completed her last quest, “The True Story,” you can recruit her.

Odessa’s strengths include:

+25% Fire Buildup with Javelins

+35% Fire Javelin Damage

8. Deimos

With this legendary lieutenant, you can get easier sea battles and higher sea stamina for the ship. Moreover, with Deimos, you can get destroy enemies’ ships more quicker.

How to recruit: You need to complete the story and get a good ending by sparing Deimos and ensuring you don’t antagonize her during the entire game. You will finally get Deimos after completing “Where it All Began.”

Deimos’s strengths include:

+15% Rower Stamina Refill Rate

+15% Fire Damage

+1% Fire Power when Starting Conflict

7. Nikolaos

Nikolaos is another legendary lieutenant who is the general of the Spartan army as well. Having him on the crew gives your offensive powers a boost. Moreover, Nikolaos has a quick stamina recovery, increasing your attack rate and making each strike deadlier.

If you fail to recruit Nikolaos, you can go for Stentor. You need to avoid battling him in Boetia when you see him to get him. This way, he lives, and when you spare Nikolaos at the end of the quest, you will have both as a recruit.

How to recruit: At the end of the “Wolf of Sparta” quest, try not to kill him when you see him first and spare him to have a good ending. This will give you a chance to recruit him.

Nikolaos’s strengths include:

+18% Ramming Damage

+30% Rower Stamina Refill when Cleavin

+23% Fire Power when Ramming

6. Obelia

Obelia is a unique epic lieutenant and a cunning pirate you meet on the Island of Keos. Her pirate wits and fierce nature make her a great addition to the crew.

Obelia’s offensive abilities improve your combat strength and increase your power significantly.

How to recruit: To have Obelia on your team, you must complete two quests for her, “We are not Thieves” and “We are Treasure Hunters.” Once you return to her, you can recruit her by knocking her out with a spartan kick or killing every single member of her crew and sparing her life alone.

Obelia’s strengths include:

+30% Ramming Damage

+35% Damage inflicted by Marines

5. Bayek

This is one of the lieutenants you can recruit in the early game. Bayek is a legendary assassin from Ancient Egypt who focuses on increasing your stamina and firepower during attacks. He is also the protagonist from Assassin’s Creed Origins and one of the most beloved characters in the series. His prowess and abilities make him one of the best lieutenants in AC Odyssey.

How to recruit: Log into your Ubisoft Club account and get Bayek for free.

Bayek’s strengths include:

+9% Rower Stamina

+9% Fire Power when Ramming

+15% Rower Stamina Refill when Cleaving

4. Aya

Aya is another lieutenant you can have at the beginning of your game to have easy sea battles. This legendary lieutenant takes your ship to a higher health level while improving defenses.

How to recruit: Log into your Ubisoft Club account and get Aya as a reward.

Aya’s strengths include:

+8% Ship Armor

+12% Health on all lieutenants

+12% Ship Health recovery after Boarding

3. Bardas

Bardas is a unique epic lieutenant who is the commander at Arkokorinth Fort. This lieutenant focuses on increasing your offensive abilities by boosting the damage done and increasing firepower.

How to recruit: To have Bardas as a crew member, you must carry on the prank of Alkibiades but tell him that you sent the gift. He will get angry, and you need to fight him enough to weaken him but not kill him. This will get you Bardas as your new lieutenant.

Bardas’s strengths include:

+30% Ramming Damage

+25% Fire Power per Arrow Hits

2. Evie

Another legendary lieutenant that you can get for free, Evie Frye, is an assassin with strong battling techniques. She increases the offensive powers inflicting higher damage when the ship is about to get destroyed.

How to recruit: Log into your Ubisoft Club account and get Evie as a reward.

Evie’s strengths include:

+18% Javelin Damage

+23% Fire Javelin Damage

+30% Damage while Low Health

1. Kantor

The most feared Spartan who can be your best mercenary lieutenants in AC Odyssey. His offensive abilities allow easy destruction of ships with weak point creation skills. Other than this, the arrow damage is his great feat. Once you have Kantor on board, he increases the recovery after boarding.

How to recruit: Head to a Spartan-ruled area, look for a captain/Polemarch in a port or fort, and see if any of them is legendary. This will help you find Kantor.

Kantor’s strengths include: