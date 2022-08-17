Metal is one of the most important resources in ARK Valguero. A variety of tools and structures can be crafted with it, but most of these require ingots to be refined. This Ark Valguero guide will help you locate metal easily.

Various types of rocks are used for mining metal. Normal rocks can provide it, but their metallic content is very low. Metal can be found in greater quantities in certain rocks. There’s a smoother look and a golden color to these metal rocks. Mineral rock density is generally higher on mountaintops, caves, rivers, coves, and deep waters, which are dangerous and hard to reach.

To make Metal Ingots, Refining Forges, Magmasaurs, Phoenixes, and Industrial Forges are used to melt metal. It takes 20 seconds for a Refining Forge to make one Metal Ingot and one second for an Industrial Forge to make one Metal Ingot.

Ark Valguero Metal Locations

Location #1

Head to the coordinates mentioned below to find Metal in abundance.

LAT: 26.7 LON: 2.3

Location #2

Head to the coordinates mentioned below to find Metal in abundance.

LAT: 26.3 LON: 27.4

Location #3

Head to the coordinates mentioned below to find Metal in abundance.

LAT: 26.4 LON: 45.9

Location #4

Head to the coordinates mentioned below to find Metal in abundance.

LAT: 44.8 LON: 55.1

Location #5

Head to the coordinates mentioned below to find Metal in abundance.

LAT: 9.6 LON: 76.5

Location #6

Head to the coordinates mentioned below to find Metal in abundance.

LAT: 26.5 LON: 94.7

Location #7

Head to the coordinates mentioned below to find Metal in Ark Valguero.

LAT: 81.8 LON: 33.9

Location #8

Head to the coordinates mentioned below to find Metal in abundance.

LAT: 92.6 LON: 91.2

Location #9

Head to the coordinates mentioned below to find Metal in Ark Valguero.

LAT: 90.4 LON: 57.2