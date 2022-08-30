Farmable resources such as silk are very rare in Ark Ragnarok. As opposed to other common resources, silk has some unique properties that can prove to be extremely useful to you as a player in Ark. In this guide, you will find all the information that you need to know to be able to locate and use Silk effectively in Ark Ragnarok.

Ark Ragnarok Silk Locations

As a resourceful item, silk has a wide range of applications. Several items can be crafted from it, such as tents, whips, and desert cloth armor, as well as other items.

If you kill Lymantria and use a Sabertooth or Metal Hatchet to destroy the creature, you will be able to harvest silk. If you use a Sickle, you will be able to collect silk from purple and white flowers scattered throughout the desert. There are also instances on several maps where silk can be found in reeds.

Silk can also be found in Ark Ragnarok just like Valguero and Scorched Earth. In this expansion, we can find a ton of silk in the desert because silk is mostly found near the water, usually in ravines.

Like Crystal Isles, Silk is not found with ease in Ark Ragnarok. You have to Harvest silk using other items if you Silk. If you want to Harvest Silk, below we have marked and mentioned the coordinates where you can go to harvest some Silk.

Location#1

Head to the coordinates mentioned below to harvest some silk:

LAT: 15 LON: 75