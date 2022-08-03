Ark Lost Island Dino Spawn Map

Ark Lost Island is a game that will test all the skills you need to survive in the wild. These skills include surviving weather, hunger, and fighting creatures. One of the vital skills in Ark Lost Island is to tame dinosaurs to your advantage. There are many species of dinosaurs in Ark Lost Island. To use these species to your advantage, like fighting an enemy, you will need to find the spawn location of dinosaurs in Ark Lost Island.

Once you have found the spawning locations, you can tame the dinosaurs to your benefit. Read this guide to learn about all the spawning locations of every dinosaur in Ark Lost Island.

Ark Lost Island All Dino Spawn Locations

There are many species of dinosaurs in Ark Lost Island. The most powerful species of dinosaurs are Rex and Therizinosaurs. Below you can find all the spawning locations of every dinosaur species on Ark Lost Island.

Allosaurus

You can find Allosaurus on the island Southeast of the map in Ark Lost Island. Allosaurus

is aggressive dinos, and they hunt their prey in the form of packs. The coordinate of the location is given below:

65.5 LAT

65.6 LON

Amargasaurus

In Ark Lost Island, you can find Amargasaurus in snow mountain areas. Amargasaurus usually travel in packs and have spikey thorns on their back. Amargasaurus belong to the Sauropod family. The coordinate of the location is given below:

34.6 LAT

39.6 LON

Ankylosaurus

In Ark Lost Island, you can find Ankylosaurus on the island Southeast of the map. They are found on the same island as the Allosaurus. Ankylosaurus is a passive dino and will mind their business unless you poke them intentionally. It travels in the form of packs, and its diet is mostly plant-based. The coordinate of the location is given below:

65.5 LAT

65.6 LON

Baryonyx

In Ark Lost Island, you can find Baryonyx alongside the riverbanks located in the center of the map. Baryonyx is a passive dino and will mind their business in the land. In water, Baryonyx is a different creature. They are very aggressive in water due to their quick mobility in it. The coordinate of the location is given below:

53.5 LAT

58.6 LON

Brontosaurus

In Ark Lost Island, you can find Brontosaurus on the West side of the Snow Mountain area. Brontosaurus is a passive dino and will mind their business. The Brontosaurus diet is mostly plant-based. In herbivores, Brontosaurus has the second-best health stats. The coordinate of the location is given below:

35.30 LAT

35.65 LON

Carnotaurus

In Ark Lost Island, you can find Carnotaurus near the water on the Northeast side of the map. Carnotaurus are aggressive dinos who can hunt their prey from long distances because of their ability to walk at high speed. The coordinate of the location is given below:

30.30 LAT

86.72 LON

Compy

In Ark Lost Island, Compy is scattered all over the map. Compy is an aggressive dino, and they only hunt their prey in the form of groups. When Compy is roaming alone, he will not attack. Compy is naturally curious, so we should stay cautious when close to them. The diet of Compy is mostly plant-based.

Dilophosaur

In Ark Lost Island, you can find Dilophosaur scattered all over the map. Dilophosaur diet is carnivore. By nature, Dilophosaur is an aggressive dino. They are of medium size, and because of that, they can travel at high speeds.

Diplodocus

In Ark Lost Island, you can find Diplodocus grassland east of the map and in the desert. The diet of Diplodocus is plant-based. Diplodocus is a passive dino and will mind their business. Due to the extremely big size of Diplodocus, they can function as a blocking shield during fights.

The coordinate of the location is given below:

50 LAT

41 LON

43 LAT

60 LON

Gallimimus

In Ark Lost Island, you can find Gallimimus scattered all over the map. The diet of Gallimimus is plant-based. Gallimimus is a passive dino and will mind their business. Due to their ability to travel at high speed, they can give you high-speed transport. To use the Gallimimus as transport, you need to tame them first.

Gigantosaurus

In Ark Lost Island, you can find Gigantosaurus in the Southeast part of the map. By nature, Gigantosaurus is an aggressive dino whose diet is carnivorous. Gigantosaurus is the most powerful two-legged therapods. The coordinate of the location is given below:

53 LAT

76 LON

64 LAT

71 LON

Iguanodon

In Ark Lost Island, you can find Iguanodon in the Northeast part of the map. By nature, Iguanodon is an aggressive dino, and its diet is plant-based. The coordinate of the location is given below:

25 LAT

68 LON

Kentrosaurus

In Ark Lost Island, you can find Kentrosaurus in the lower part of the map. By nature, Iguanodon is an aggressive dino, and its diet is plant-based. Kentrosaurus can do more damage when they are in packs. The coordinate of the location is given below:

70 LAT

25 LON

67 LAT

57 LON

Magmasaur

In Ark Lost Island, you can find Magmasaur in the lava caves northeast of the map. By nature, Magmasaur is an aggressive dino whose diet is carnivorous. Magmasaur attacks can be deadly. The coordinate of the location is given below:

22.3 LAT

65.3 LON

Megalosaurus

In Ark Lost Island, Megalosaurus is found in the southwest part of the map. By nature, Megalosaurus is an aggressive dino whose diet is carnivorous. Megalosaurus attack at night and sleep during the day. The coordinate of the location is given below:

63 LAT

57 LON

Oviraptor

In Ark Lost Island, you can find Oviraptor in the southwest part of the map. By nature, Oviraptor is an aggressive dino, and its diet is carnivorous. The size of the Oviraptor is too small to ride or fight. They are notorious for stealing eggs from nests. The coordinate of the location is given below:

18 LAT

45 LON

Pachy

In Ark Lost Island, you can find Pachy in the southeast part of the map. The diet of Pachy is plant-based. Pachy is a passive dino and will mind their business. The size of Pachy is big because they cannot travel fast. The coordinate of the location is given below:

35 LAT

78 LON

18 LAT

45 LON

Pachyrhinosaurus

In Ark Lost Island, you can find the Pachyrhinosaurus dino spawn in the west of the snow-covered mountains. The diet of Pachyrhinosaurus is plant-based. Pachyrhinosaurus is a passive dino and will mind their business.

Parasaur

In Ark Lost Island, you can find Parasaur scattered all over the map. You can tame Parasaur to use them as a mode of transportation. The diet of Parasaur is plant-based. Parasaur is a passive dino and will mind their business.

Pegomastax

You can find Pegomastax in the redwood forest. The diet of Pegomastax is plant-based. Pegomastax is a passive dino and will mind their business. Pegomastax can berries and fruits from the branches of plants.

Raptor

In Ark Lost Island, Raptors are scattered all over the map. Raptor is an aggressive dino; its diet is carnivorous, mostly consisting of small animals.

Rex

In Ark Lost Island, you can this dino spawn close to snow-covered mountains. Rex is an aggressive dino whose diet is carnivorous except for apex predators. Rex is called the king of dinosaurs. The coordinate of the location is given below:

24 LAT

50 LON

30 LAT

30 LON

Spinosaur

In Ark Lost Island, you can find Spinosaur in the Southeast part of the map. Spinosaur is an aggressive dino, and its diet is carnivorous. The speed of Spinosaur is fast because of its four legs. Spinosaur can also travel at a decent speed in the water. The coordinate of the location is given below:

57 LAT

69 LON

Stegosaurus

In Ark Lost Island, Stegosaurus is scattered all over the map. Stegosaurus has a unique ability to transport heavy goods. The diet of Stegosaurus is plant-based. Stegosaurus is a passive dino and will mind their business.

Therizinosaur

You can find Therizinosaur on the North side of the map. Therizinosaur is an aggressive dino, and their diet is plant-based. The speed of Therizinosaur is slow because of its huge size. Strength-wise, it is rival to the Rex. The coordinate of the location is given below:

18 LAT

45 LON

Titanosaur

In Ark Lost Island, this dino is located on the Southeast side of the map. The diet of Titanosaur is plant-based. Titanosaur is a passive dino and will mind its business. Titanosaur is the biggest dino on the Lost Island. The coordinate of the location is given below:

45 LAT

66 LON

55 LAT

76 LON

Triceratops

In Ark Lost Island, this dino can spawn all over the map. The diet of Triceratops is plant-based. Triceratops is a short-tempered dino and will mind their business unless you poke him. Triceratops can use their horns as deadly weapons.

Troodon

You can find Troodon in the Redwood Forest. Troodon is an aggressive dino, and its diet is carnivorous. Troodon has a unique venom in them that they can use to decrease the stamina of prey.

Yutyrannus

You can find Yutyrannus in the Snow Mountain area on Ark Lost Island. Yutyrannus is an aggressive dino, and its diet is carnivorous. Yutyrannus has feathers on top of its skin. Strength-wise, they are very similar to Rex.