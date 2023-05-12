Ark Genesis is a hefty expansion with a dense and beautiful looking map. To be honest with you, the game isn’t exactly as well optimized as you would make it out to be. We have a few tweaks for you in this ARK Genesis Performance Boost Guide that you can use to better your experience through the beautiful supposed simulation of Ark Genesis.

ARK Genesis Performance Boost

Before we get started, you will need a minimum of these specs to be able to run the new ARK Genesis Part 1 expansion.

OS: 64-Bit Windows 7 Service Pack 1, or Windows 8

Processor: 2 GHz Dual-Core 64-bit CPU

Memory: 4000 MB RAM

Graphics: DirectX10 Compatible GPU with 1 GB Video RAM

DirectX: Version 10

Storage: 40 GB available space

Additional Notes: Requires broadband internet connection for multiplayer

Turn off the Windows Game Bar

Hit the start button and type in ‘Game Mode’, click on Game Mode Settings, and then turn Game Mode OFF. Go into the Game Bar and Capture tabs and turn everything to OFF. Without the Windows Overlay hauling your PC’s resources, you will notice a slight increase in performance in-game.

Set Launch Options

Right click the game in your Steam Library, and click on ‘Set Launch Options’, here simply type in,

–high –useallavailablecores.

While starting the game, you will be greeted with a number of options to pick from. Here, if you have a lower-end PC, it is recommended that you use DirectX 10, and select the option ‘Extremely Low Memory’. Tick ‘No Sky Effect’ as well as it can give you a drastic improvement in performance.

Play in Full Screen

The best thing to do is play on Full Screen mode. Borderless can result in some unwanted stuttering in the game. Full Screen gives you better performance.

Lower your Settings

The best thing you can do to improve your performance is to lower your graphical options one by one, and see when you achieve optimal performance. If your PC simply can’t cut it, just turn everything down to the lowest possible setting.

Conifg File Settings

You can find the Config fie located in the directory where Ark is installed. Go into steam>steamapps>common>ARK>ShooterGame>Saved>Config>WindowsNoEditor

Scroll down and find EffectQuality, TrueSkyQuality and GroundClutterQuality. Tune all three of these settings down to ‘1’.