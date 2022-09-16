Ark Genesis Corrupted Master Controller Location And Taming Guide

The Corrupted Master Controller is a boss in Ark Genesis that is less of a creature and more of a control tower. It fights by controlling the minions; Corrupted Avatars and Dinotars. Fighting the Corrupted Master Controller can be difficult as it has the most intelligent fighting AI among all the other creatures.

The boss looks like a big metal head that emits a purple hue. It also has a purple shield that will protect him during most of the fighting stages. You can only defeat him by breaking the shield. This can be done by collecting the Data Keys and delivering them to the codebreaker terminal.

Fighting the Corrupted Master Controller can be a handful due to the huge spawn number of minions. We have made a complete guide on how to find and defeat the Corrupted Master Controller in Ark Genesis.

Ark Genesis Corrupted Master Controller location

You can find Corrupted Master Controller in the fighting arena located in the System Root region. System Root is a region located in the middle of the Ark Genesis map. To enter the System Root Portal, you must have done the following number of missions in Ark Genesis.

158 missions to spawn the Alpha boss

116 missions to spawn the Beta boss

58 mission to spawn the Gamma boss

Once you are at the arena, you can take to NPC HLN-A to then choose the Arrival Protocol and select the boss type to enter. If you want the exact spawn location for the Corrupted Master Controller, you can look at the map image below:

Corrupted Master Controller stats

Alpha Stats

Attributes Stats Health 150000 Movement Speed 100% Food 100 Oxygen 150 Weight 100 Stamina 100 Torpidity 100 Melee Damage N/A

Beta Stats

Attributes Stats Health 60000 Movement Speed 100% Food 100 Oxygen 150 Weight 100 Stamina 100 Torpidity 100 Melee Damage N/A

Gamma Stats

Attributes Stats Health 25000 Movement Speed 100% Food 100 Oxygen 150 Weight 100 Stamina 100 Torpidity 100 Melee Damage N/A

Combat strategy

The Corrupted Master Controller is a boss that spawns inside the fighting arena of System Root. It also spawns an unlimited number of minions that will fight for him. This is opposed to Moeder that only spawns a limited number of Eel Minions only in the first phase of the fight.

There are four phases of the Corrupted Master Controller boss fight. It starts with the easiest to the difficult one and each phase will last 15 minutes. It is advised to get a keen eye on the clock so that you will lose the fight because of time out.

Among all the fighting phases of the Corrupted Master Controller, the boss can only take damage from our attack in the last stage. Several collectible data keys will appear during the fight. Collecting it by running through them and delivering it to the codebreaker terminal will progress your further in the fight.

The minions of the Corrupted Master Controller include Corrupted Avatars and Dinotars. They will sometime crowd the fighting arena and can disrupt the flow of players collecting data keys.

One player will be dedicated to the eradication and control of Corrupted Avatars and Dinotars. There are several attack drones in the fighting arena that will attack from above. You can easily shoot them with a sniper rifle or pistol.

Attack drones will give you elements that can be used as ammo in the Tek weapon and Tek Rifle. A corrupted Master Controller will shoot fire beams that will deal damage to players.

Any attack on the corrupted Master Controller can be blocked with a shield. You can deactivate the shield by collecting the Data Keys and delivering them to the codebreaker terminal.

For the shield to remain deactivated, you must constantly deliver the data keys to the codebreaker. As the fight gets close to the final stages, there will be more dangerous minions and attack drones spawned in the arena.

It’s best to bring a lot of dinos into the fight. You should also remain close to them so that they will fight all the dangers that appear. Try to remain in the middle of the arena. If you are in the corner, there are more possibilities that you will be corned by minions.

Speed is key in defeating Corrupted Master Controller. This is because of the high spawn rate of Corrupted Avatars and Dinotars. They will easily overrun you if you are not on top of them.

Best dinos to use against Corrupted Master Controller

Spinosaurus

Spinosaurus is a deadly predator due to its sharp conical teeth and overall agility. They can walk on two legs as well as four when needed. Spinosaurus has a high attacking DPS power that can easily kill the Corrupted Avatars and Dinotars.

Spinosaurus has more overall health than the rex. It can also travel long distances at high speed when chasing the Corrupted Avatars and Dinotars. The only downside to Spinosaurus is that it cannot go long distances in water. It can also get stuck in the rocks and trees.

Yutyrannus

Yutyrannus is a carnivorous creature that has excellent offensive and defensive fighting abilities. The mighty roar of the Yutyrannus can induce fear in the Corrupted Avatars and Dinotars. This will in turn make fighting easier for other dinos.

If the roar is fully induced in the opposing creature, it can force them to run away and flee from you. Yutyrannus also has good stats that are also useful in the Corrupted Master Controller fight.

Reaper King

Reaper King is an aggressive creature that can easily be found all over the lunar biome. They can ambush the Corrupted Avatars by burrowing underground. From their tails, Reaper King can also shoot acidic projectiles.

They are the best fighter because of their high health and their damaging attacks. Reaper King can do a tail swipe on the enemies. They have high running that can be used to outrun any creature in the arena.