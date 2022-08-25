Cactus sap is a food item you can gather in Ark Crystal Isles. It can be eaten to quell the hunger. In this guide, we will tell you all about Cactus Sap and how to farm it. We will also tell you the exact farming locations of Cactus Sap in Ark Crystal Isles.

Your body will be hydrated by collecting cactus sap, and you’ll feel satisfied after ingesting it. As a result, Cactus Sap is the ideal travel companion. In addition to serving as food, it may be utilized to make a variety of things, such as clay, propellant, and cactus broth.

Ark Crystal Isles Cactus Sap Locations

To get your hands on Cactus Sap, you just need to travel to a certain area. In Crystal Isles, there is an area called Desert Savannah.

There are plenty of cactuses in this region making it possible to farm Cactus sap. You can cultivate more than adequate cactus sap in Griffin Trench Area, in particular, because there are plenty of them there.

In Ark Crystal Isles, the cacti are the primary source of cactus sap. Depending on their sizes, numerous pieces of equipment can be used to gather cacti. A hand or a whip works well for harvesting the tiny cacti. You would have 3 tool choices for harvesting larger cacti: a pick, a hatchet, and a chainsaw. The chainsaw is perhaps the most effective instrument of those.

The 10-minute short expiration duration of this cactus sap is its lone downside. You may use a refrigerator or a preserving bin to extend the shelf life of cactus sap to a maximum of 16 hours and 40 minutes.

The general farming Locations of Cactus Sap are highlighted in red on the map below: