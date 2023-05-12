Taming the rock drake on the new Aberration expansion for ARK can be quite difficult. The process is not as simple as it is for other drakes and you need to be quite careful when you are in the process of acquiring one. The drake looks absolutely gorgeous, but it is hard to tame which makes the reward even more worth it. This ARK Aberration Rock Drake Eggs Locations Guide will lay out the entire process before your eyes so you do not have to wait to be able to make use of this revered beast. Read on to find out everything about how to tame the Rock Drake.

Ark Aberration Rock Drake Eggs Location

Before you start your hunt, you need a Hazard Suit to avoid the Radioactivity. After you have it and you have the sufficient level required to capture the Drake, head down towards the bottom of the map. The coordinates are 56/57.

The Rock Drake Eggs only spawn in The Grave of the Lost, underneath Element Falls. This is on the other side of two waterfalls.

In this location, there is a noticeable yellow lighting. There are a bunch of cavities along the wall, a few of which host a nest containing a Rock Drake Egg. Once you steal an egg, all Rock Drakes nearby will start chasing after you.

Wild Rock Drakes are very agile and have the ability to glide, which will make your escape very challenging.

Creatures to Bring With You

You can technically attempt this heist with any creature you want, but the following creatures will make it the least difficult.

Rock Drake: If you already are in possession of a tamed Rock Drake, it is coincidentally the best choice for this mission. This is because you can glide away from the nest using it, it can climb around the waterfalls, and it is also unaffected by the radiation.

If you have it on high health and stamina, this should not be difficult at all.

Ravager/Roll Rat: You can give fast mounts, like the Ravager or the Roll Rat, Mushroom Brew to imbue them with radiation poison immunity. Equip the glider attachment and hightail out the nest towards the dino’s parking spot, then escape Element Falls.

Spinosaurus/Megalosaurus: You can also try to bring a dino with a boosted health pool. Leave it at an accessible location above the nest, then get a Ravager, a couple of Climbing Picks and a Crossbow with multiple Zip-Line Anchors.

Use the zip-line to make yourself a nice escape route. Now, you have to bait all the pissed off Rock Drakes to aim for the parked dino instead of you. While they chew down on its health, make your grand escape.

Karkinos: Karinos also work well for this mission as they are incredibly agile and have decent strength, plus they have an innate immunity to the radiation. Before you steal the egg, try to kill as many Rock Drakes in the area as you possible can.

This is because the Karkinos is unable to strike while up in the air, and because of the fact that the hitboxes of the Rock Drakes take priority over others, you may end up in the air above a group of the Drakes, unable to strike them.

Bring an Assault Rifle or Pump-Action Shotgun to defend yourself and the egg.

Reaper King: Reapers are an excellent choice for this mission as even relatively low leveled Reapers can easily outrun or even overpower the wild Rock Drakes. Plus, you can easily reach the nest you want using them as they can jump to great heights.

If you decide to fight off the Drakes, watch out for the corrosive Element ponds. If you choose to just make a run for it instead, keep jumping as much as you can while you run.

Rock Drake Egg Tips

The Rock Drake egg needs to be really cool before it can be hatched. Incubate it until it hatches. While it is being hatched, it is a good idea to go and find food for the baby as it is essential for its survival.

To find food for your baby rock drake, you need to kill the Nameless Ones. Hide underground until they are close and keep on killing them until you get the Jaws of Venom.

Keep on killing them until you have a plethora of them in store for the new drake. It is good to keep a backup of all of the items dropped by the Nameless Ones in your base since it might be difficult for you to get it every time your baby drake is famished.

You need to store the venom in a preserving bin which will allow you to save it for five hours rather than half an hour which is its life when in your hands. After you have preserved your Venom, you need to wait for the egg to hatch.

Eventually, the egg will hatch and you will get a brand new baby Rock Drake. Once it is hatched, get some food and feed it to the baby.

It will last around 1.5 hours. If your baby is not hungry, then just wait a little while and it eventually will be. Alternatively, you can force feed it and wait for it to grow up.

Make sure you move the drake outside before it becomes too massive to fit through the gates of your base. Keep on feeding the baby regularly so that its growth is not hampered in any way. Once the drake has matured, you can take it for a spin.

The Rock Drake can climb the walls, and glide around to move quickly when you are high enough. You can also cloak and decloak. You can only glide with this drake and flying is not an option. And that is it! You now have your very own Rock Drake.