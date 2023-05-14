Animal Crossing New Horizons August’s New Fish, Bugs and Sea Creatures List

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has now been updated with plenty of in-game changes made including smaller spawns of fish, bugs and other creatures. In this guide, we’ve given detailed information about the location of these Animal Crossing New Horizons August Fish, Bugs and Sea Creatures, with the best time of day to look for them along with their prices.

Animal Crossing New Horizons August Fish, Bugs and Sea Creatures

Below we have categorized each Bug, Fish and sea creature in their respective Hemisphere:

New Fish in August – Northern Hemisphere

There are three types of fish in the Northern Hemisphere Moray eel, Ray and Soft-shelled turtle.

Moray eel

Location: Moray eel can be found at the Sea; the timing doesn’t matter.

Price: 2,000

Ray

Location: Ray is found at the Sea during 4am to 9pm.

Price: 3,000

Soft-shelled turtle

Location: Soft-shelled turtle is found at the River during 4pm to 9am.

Price: 3,750

New Fish in August – Southern Hemisphere

Only one fish can be found in the Southern Hemisphere called Dab.

Dab

Location: Dab can be found at the Sea; the timing doesn’t matter.

Price: 300

New Bugs in August – Northern Hemisphere

There are three Bugs in the Norther Hemisphere; Migratory locust, Rice grasshopper and Walker cicada

Migratory locust

Location: Migratory locust is found on the ground during 8am to 7pm.

Price: 600

Rice grasshopper

Location: Rice grasshopper is found on the ground during 8am to 7pm.

Price: 160

Walker cicada

Location: Walker cicada is found on trees during 8am to 7pm.

Price: 400

Southern Hemisphere Bugs

There’s only one Bug found in the Southern Hemisphere called Tiger beetle

Tiger beetle

Location: Tiger beetle is found on the ground; the timing doesn’t matter.

Price: 1,500

New Underwater Creatures in August – Northern Hemisphere

There’s only one Underwater Creature in the Northern Hemisphere called Flatworm.

Flatworm

Location: Flatworm is found at the Sea (Diving) during 4pm to 9am.

Price: 700