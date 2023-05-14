Animal Crossing New Horizons August’s New Fish, Bugs and Sea Creatures List

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has now been updated with plenty of in-game changes made including smaller spawns of fish, bugs and other creatures. In this guide, we’ve given detailed information about the location of these Animal Crossing New Horizons August Fish, Bugs and Sea Creatures, with the best time of day to look for them along with their prices.
Below we have categorized each Bug, Fish and sea creature in their respective Hemisphere:
New Fish in August – Northern Hemisphere
There are three types of fish in the Northern Hemisphere Moray eel, Ray and Soft-shelled turtle.
Moray eel
Location: Moray eel can be found at the Sea; the timing doesn’t matter.
Price: 2,000
Ray
Location: Ray is found at the Sea during 4am to 9pm.
Price: 3,000
Soft-shelled turtle
Location: Soft-shelled turtle is found at the River during 4pm to 9am.
Price: 3,750
New Fish in August – Southern Hemisphere
Only one fish can be found in the Southern Hemisphere called Dab.
Dab
Location: Dab can be found at the Sea; the timing doesn’t matter.
Price: 300
New Bugs in August – Northern Hemisphere
There are three Bugs in the Norther Hemisphere; Migratory locust, Rice grasshopper and Walker cicada
Migratory locust
Location: Migratory locust is found on the ground during 8am to 7pm.
Price: 600
Rice grasshopper
Location: Rice grasshopper is found on the ground during 8am to 7pm.
Price: 160
Walker cicada
Location: Walker cicada is found on trees during 8am to 7pm.
Price: 400
Southern Hemisphere Bugs
There’s only one Bug found in the Southern Hemisphere called Tiger beetle
Tiger beetle
Location: Tiger beetle is found on the ground; the timing doesn’t matter.
Price: 1,500
New Underwater Creatures in August – Northern Hemisphere
There’s only one Underwater Creature in the Northern Hemisphere called Flatworm.
Flatworm
Location: Flatworm is found at the Sea (Diving) during 4pm to 9am.
Price: 700