Alice Madness Returns Memories Locations Guide

There are several types of memories in Alice Madness Returns that you can collect to join the pieces of the puzzles and help Alice solve the mystery behind the murder of her parents.

If you find all the Liddel Memories in Alice Madness Returns, you will earn Family Memories Fond and Faded achievement or trophy. If you find all the memories in Alice Madness Returns, you will earn Everything Fit to Remember achievement or trophy. You can find the locations of all these memories in following guide.

Chapter 1 – The Vale of Tears

Memory #1 Liddell

Location. Follow the path you are on after speaking with the cat, and you will find it in front of you.

Memory #2 Liddell

Location. As you jump across the platform and jump on the upper ledge, you will reach that statue of a sad lady near the waterfall. You have to jump across all those wooden stages and then fall down where you are going to find it in front of you.

Memory #3 Liddell

Location. You are going to take a straight pathway and jump over the mushrooms. The mushroom that will send you higher to another platform will have a memory behind another mushroom on that platform.

Memory #4 Dr. Wilson

Location. The mushroom near which you found Memory #3 is going to push you higher and you will reach a giant bottle where you are going to find another memory.

Memory #5 Liddell

Location. Follow the path to reach a room after shrinking yourself to go through the two tunnels. Look left of the blue mushroom behind the rock and you will find this memory.

Chapter 1 – The Vorpal Blade

Memory #6 Dr. Wilson

Location. After the slide section, you will come across a set of bones, look for this memory to the left of bones in the river of blood.

Memory #7 Bumby

Location. Go through the new path that opens up when you defeat Ruin. Look for this memory on your right as you pass underneath the tree.

Chapter 1 – Pepper Grinder

Memory #8 Nanny

Location. Shrink yourself to find the hidden pathway along the lower area to the right of the waterfall. Use the mushroom to get back up, after getting through. Jump across the domino platforms to the next section. Look for the memory on the third platform in front of the snow globe.

Memory #9 Bumby

Location. Come back and continue on the path. Take right after you come across lava dischargers, and jump to the next platform. Look for the memory on the high platform in this section.

Memory #10 Pris

Location. Go through the railway tunnel until you come across a large gap. You will need to use Shrink to see the walkway. Here, look for the hidden tunnel on your right behind a false rock.

At the end of the tunnel is a bottle, return and go across the walkway, you will find the 10th memory in front of you as you pass the hidden walkway.

Chapter 1 – Hatter’s Domain

Memory #11 Liddell

Location. Take a left for this memory after using the first steam vent.

Memory #12 Liddell

Location. After the section you find enemies following the platform and vent, float across to the next platform with big gear in front. Turn around and use shrink to notice invisible platforms. Use these platforms to enter a hole in the wall. 12# Memory is inside this hole.

Memory #13 Liddell

Location. Exit the hole and continue. At the next valve, jump across and down to the big hole. Follow this room to the end, and you will find the memory at the end of the room between two big tea pots.

Memory #14 Pris

Location. Take the new vent to reach the upper area. Jump down and enter the wall. You will notice another tunnel hidden. Memory #14 is at the end of this tunnel.

Memory #15 Dr. Wilson

Location. Use the vent to make it to the high platform with another tunnel. The memory can be found at the end of the tunnel.

Chapter 1 – Clockwork Bomb

Memory #16 Liddell

Location. In the Lost and Found Area, follow the lower path to the left and you will find a tunnel. Memory #16 is at the end of this tunnel.

Chapter 1 – Umbrella

Memory #17 Alice

Location. Automatically obtained as you pass through the door. Can’t miss.

Memory #18 Dr. Wilson

Jump across the gap from the right side of the platform after defeating Ruin to reach #17 memory.

Chapter 1 – Smelling and Regurgitating

Memory #19 Liddell

Location. Look for the memory on the right platform after you defeat the eyepots.

Memory #20 Nanny

Location. After you turn on the valve to drop to the bottom floor. You will need to jump few platforms. Jump to the second section and use shrink to locate another hidden tunnel. Memory #19 is at the end of this tunnel.

Memory #21 Liddell

Location. Return to the main room when you are to leave, use the pot, and jump across to get another memory lying on the high pot.

Chapter 1 – Cranking Up & Pressing Down

Memory #22 Radcliffe

Location. Take the path up the stairs and notice the switch. Shoot the switch to lower a platform. Cross the platform to enter the next room. When you enter the room, you will notice some crates, shoot them to get this memory.

Memory #23 Bumby

Location. After you defeat the crushing hands, you will notice a new switch appears. Don’t shoot the switch just yet, take the metal gate on the right to find this memory behind it.

Memory #24 Liddell

Location. You can find this memory in the open cage in Dodo Miserarium.

Chapter 1 – Assemblage

Memory #25 Liddell

Location. You can find this memory on the upper gear at the start of the area as you jump between platforms.

Memory #26 Liddell

Location. Enter the inside of the area you found last memory. Defeat enemies and go through the next room. Use the tunnel on the left wall and you will find the memory inside tunnel.

Chapter 2 – Tundraful

Memory #27 Bumby

Location. After you acquired the Hobby Horse that acts like a hammer. Smash the sharks using it and then jump to the next area and then turn right. Smash the icy structure again with Hobby horse and jump across the gap. You will find the memory in the fragile ice at the above platform.

Memory #28 Nanny

Location. Get back and use the mushrooms. Get rid of the ice and drop down to deal with some more sharks. You will spot a big frozen fish on your right side. If you use the shrink, you will discover a hidden pathway. You will find the memory at the end of this pathway.

Chapter 2 – Sliding Towards Oblivion

Memory #29 Pris

Location. You will find it soon after you found the Radula Room and where you run over an ice way that parts. The left upper way is the main way and to one side, on the lower ice shelf, you will discover Snout #4 to shoot. After you have shot the Snout, a chunk of ice will show up for you to bounce onto. At that point utilize the mushroom to get to the higher stage and travel through the passage by contracting to get this memory by 3 golden stars

Chapter 2 – Naval Disaster

Memory #30 Radcliffe

Location. Turn around and smash the coral at the start. The memory can be found at the end of the tunnel.

Memory #31 Alice

Location. Don’t go across the jellyfish to the right rather jump to the clam ahead of you. After using the geysers as you move across the coral to a door, you will attain a memory.

Memory #32 Liddell

Location. You will discover it on the following enormous stage soon after going through the entryway for Memory #5. First rout the Lost Soul at that point locate the undetectable stages on the left side and head over the hole to another stage. At long last pulverize the coral and snatch the memory on a clam

Chapter 2 – Barrel Bottom

Memory #33 Liddell

Location. As you move to the left side of the town, you will spot a coral you need to destroy. The passage will lead you to the mushrooms and then ultimately to the memory.

Memory #34 Dr. Wilson

Location. You will discover it towards one side of the stage directly before the auditorium out there. You should utilize the invisible stages hereby contracting down to get to the area. It will be in the back of the structure here after you have shot Snout #9 for the stage to ascend with the memory on it.

Memory #35 Nanny

Location. If you get back outside the room, use the stairs on the left. Instead of going through the doors use the hallway to get to the tunnel. Alice’s memory patch will be at the end of the tunnel.

Chapter 2 – Choral Coral

Memory #36 Bumby

Location. After you solve the rhythmic puzzle, when the door opens. Take an immediate right to have this memory.

Chapter 2 – Oyster Garden: Bed Available

Memory #37 Radcliffe

Location. In the first section after destroying 3 crab cannons, jump onto the statue heads to next section. Move on the jelly fish path till you reach one with flower on it. Now you should look to the left side for the invisible platform and a tunnel. This memory is at the end of the tunnel.

Memory #38 Radcliffe

Location. In the second area, after you save the clams, you will solve a puzzle in which you will have to find 4 pieces. At third piece, instead of using Jelly Fish to the right head left and follow the path, break the coral and get the memory.

Memory #39 Bumby

Location. Hidden behind the coral you need to break.

Chapter 2 – Lost Souls Locker

Memory #40 Dr. Wilson

Location. Keep an eye on the left wall after you defeat the enemy as the memory is inside the newly revealed tunnel.

Memory #41 Liddell

Location. After you have freed the souls, move through the first door and then between the stone wall. On the left side, you will find a passage behind a grave stone. The memory is on a stone at the end of this passage.

Chapter 3 – Threadneedle Street

Memory #42 Radcliffe

Location. After getting the final weapon, deal with the enemies. You need to take the upper passage. After using the hookah, get back down the ramp again. You will find the memory inside the ruin wall to the right.

Memory #43 Liddell

Location. After dealing with a wave of enemies, near the invisible platforms, you can find a switch at the far side on a rocky layer. Shoot it and you will make way to the memory.

Memory #44 Pris

Location. Instead of going froward from the second vent, use it get to the platform on your left side. Jump onto the invisible platform and then to the bridge till your reach the ruin. Destroy it and you will find this memory behind the ruin wall.

Chapter 3 – Scotched Earth

Memory #45 Radcliffe

Location. You can use the mushroom and the new tile to get to the honeycomb wall which you need to destroy as the memory lies behind it.

Memory #46 Liddell

Location: You will discover it when you get to the zone with the stairs, rather than continuing up them, head to the extreme ideal for tiles to show up in the water driving you to a secret tunnel. At long last, recoil down and head through this passage to snatch it.

Memory #47 Bumby

Location. Climb up the stairs to the shrine. After reaching the second shrine, you should look for a honeycomb wall along the right side. The memory is behind the honeycomb wall.

Memory #48 Pris

Location. When you come across a series of invisible platforms. If you move right before you proceed further, you will find a memory at the end of the hidden tunnel.

Memory #49 Liddell

Location. Use the stairs up to the monastery. To the left, destroy the honeycomb wall and place a bomb on the pressure pad to lower an elevator. The memory is at the top of the elevator.

Memory #50 Dr. Wilson

Location. You will think that its soon after you complete the square confound toward the part of the bargain to one side passed the entryway that opens from the cutscene. It will be toward the part of the arrangement in the middle of bamboo sticks.

Chapter 3 – Scroll for Happy Time

Memory #51 Radcliffe

Location. When you return to the cave, the door is opened. From the ledge, cross the vent and you will find the memory inside the tunnel.

Chapter 3 – Monastery Shelf Valley

Memory #52 Nanny

Location. After placing bombs on pressure plates and jumping onto the fish chain, a path will lead you to the crying statue. Turn left from here. The memory is inside the tunnel.

Memory #53 Radcliffe

Location. Head back to the statue and this time use the invisible path. You should place a bomb on the pressure plate. Use the mushroom to the chain. Keep on moving and you will come to an intersection. Right path will lead you to a memory.

Memory #54 Alice

Location. Get back and find a door on the far side. You will collect a memory once you use that door.

Memory #55 Liddell

Location. After defeating the wasps, follow the music sequence. Move through the opened door and then along the right wall, you will come across a honeycomb wall. Destroy it to reveal a memory.

Chapter 3 – Trunk

Memory #56 Bumby

Location. After you pull the chain, you will have to cross three vents to proceed further. At the third vent, if you move right before moving upwards, you will have a memory.

Memory #57 Liddell

Location. Make use of the invisible platforms to get to the red fan. You will find a memory at it’s end.

Memory #58 Liddel

Location. Don’t cross the pillars. From the tunnel, follow the path till the end to collect another memory.

Chapter 3 – West Peak Prison Village

Memory #59 Bumby

Location. After you move over the cages, you can find a memory inside a green door to the right side.

Chapter 3 – Hellish Hive

Memory #60 Liddell

Location. Before you move on from the last cage, look above the large pillar. Climb up and follow the path to a statue. You will find one memory to the left side of the statue.

Chapter 4 – Queensland

Memory #61 Liddell

Location. You’ll find yourself in a cell after waking up,you will be released and a white cat will wait for you at the front door. Leave and you’ll appear in the dungeon. Go down and follow the path till the end.

Land on the playing card walkway after falling from the sky and use the path to hop onto the two Ace of Hearts.Now turn right and use shrink. Just cross the new cards and find the memory on the platform.

Memory #62 Bumby

Location. Now follow the path until it turns left and use shrink,cross the invisible platforms to the end.Go back from where you came,go right and to the house.

Once you enter,follow the path through the doors and use the path to the left.Now follow it around across the gap.You can find this memory inside the room by using shrink through the small hole in the cards.

Chapter4 – Least Wing

Memory #63 Radcliffe

Location. You’ll face another slide in front of you. Jump at the end and land on the stone bridge,then use either of the path to the stable area and defeat the enemies.Take the vents to reach the upper bridge.

Use the mushroom and follow the path before the door on the moving platform. Head left and low,collect the memory by crossing the new vents onto the stone platform.

Memory #64 Dr. Wilson

Location. Cross the vents onto the platform and up to the door.Go right instead of using the door and destroy the weak wall. Enter the shell but first use the mushroom. Get inside through the large heart doors and face a new enemy.

Once you defeat it, locate the invisible platforms to the right and look to the left on the second stone ledge. Go back to the stone statue and destroy it. Now get inside the hallway and look left for a weak wall to get the memory behind it.

Memory #65 Nanny

Location. Use the stairs through the next door.Head up and look left on the ground below the Queen of Hearts painting to find this memory.

Memory #66 Liddell

Location. Go back to the other side after pulling the chain. Enter the left tunnel to collect the memory.

Memory# 67 Liddell

Location. Place a bomb on the pressure pad and hop across the platforms. Go into the next room and pass the breakable objects by following this room and destroy the weak section of the floor to collect this memory.

Memory #68 Bumby

Location. One the face of the castle wall, place the bomb on the first club platform to raise it and gain access to the higher ground. Use the vent to cross over to the heart door.

Place the bomb on the first heart platform to gain access to the lever. When the door opens, look up and left of it and you will notice a weak wall. Place the bomb and use the platform to there. The #68th memory is behind this wall.

Chapter 4 – Waste Wing Part 1

Memory #69 Liddel

Location. You will discover it toward the start of this level, when you pass the main round card vent you should shrink yourself down to locate a shrouded Snout. At that point shoot the Snout all together for a deck of card stages to seem driving you to the Memory.

Memory #70 Pris

Location. Get into the open door and follow the path up the stairs to the next hallway. You’ll face the executioner again so sprint to the end and down the slide. Follow the right wall. Use shrink to locate a hidden tunnel after following the right wall. Destroy the floor inside and go down the stairs to get this memory.

Memory #71 Radcliffe

Location. Find the weak spot and destroy it then enter the castle again.Defeat the new enemy and continue down. Take the path to find some linked platforms and place the bomb on the first one to jump across the next.

Go back to the first spade platform and place a bomb on it in order to reach the new ledge. Now go through the hidden tunnel and find this memory.

Memory #72 Liddell

Location. Jump across to the next area and look right across the vent and invisible platforms. Collect the memory at the end of the path on the upper landing.

Memory #73 Liddell

Location. Head back to the main landing,take the other path and follow the lower path in the next building. Use the hidden tunnel along the wall then go left and right to get this memory at the end of the path.

Memory #74 Alice

Location. Follow the path but first use the door and go right instead of left to find a hidden tunnel. Go back and use the vents on the left to enter the shell. Return over the vents and follow the path.

Jump across by placing a bomb on the first platform and go up to the large landing. Take out the enemies and collect the memory by opening the door then hop the ledges to the door.

Chapter 4 – Labyrinthine Revenge

Memory #75 Dr. Wilson

Location. Exit the door and follow the path till the doorway and head left. At the far side look right and high. Use the path to the end and cross the invisible platforms. When you are on platform#3 destroy the weak wall opposite to your side.

Beat the enemies and follow the path to a stone gazebo.Grab the memory by destroying the barrier.

Chapter 4 – Heart of Darkness

Memory #76 Liddell

Location. You will discover it when you are back to ordinary size again from being a giant. At that point head around to the contrary side from which you begin; don’t go down the slide at this time. At last, pulverize the powerless divider to discover the Memory behind it.

Memory #77 Bumby

Location. Go down the tongue slide to the end. Now on the left side of the room is a hidden tunnel. Follow it to the end and enter the shell. Return through the tunnel and break the glowing heart. Use the path to the next room and jump on the platform then look high to the right.

Destroy the glowing heart again and cross the sinking platforms to the end. Turn around and look up high.Now look high and right for the last heart. Get inside the next room and beat the enemies. Collect the memory by using the hidden tunnel to the right.

Chapter 5 – The DollHouse

Memory #78 Dr. Wilson

Location. Take the vent to reach the platform and go left.Hop across the gap and use the vent to reach the higher platform and come across a pressure pad. Put a bomb on the pad and use the raised platform quickly. Jump over the house and take the path on the left then use the mushroom. Get the memory from the top level of the house.

Memory #79 Nanny

Location. Reach for the baby doll door,look left to find a hidden tunnel on the greenish wood instead of going through the tunnel. Use the path and break the wall.Find this memory at the end of the path beneath the fort.

Chapter 5 – Frog’s Way

Memory #80 Bumby

Location. Take the path into the house and leave through the left wall. Cross the vent and pull the lever then follow the path and jump across the destroyed house. Defeat the enemies and use the hidden tunnel on the left wall which is below the clock. Head into the next room. Collect the memory in the corner behind the table.

Memory #81 Bumby

Location. Return and make use of the vent and cross to the left side. Jump between the gap and put a bomb on the pressure pad. Access the upper floor by using the vent and jump out the window past the swinging doll body and pull the lever.

Take the vent and cross the gap to the next lever. Just pass the lever and use the mushroom to reach the attic on the right to get this memory.

Memory #82 Pris

Location. Get a snout on the nose of the doll face first then use the mushroom and vent to reach the high house. Go inside the tunnel to retrieve the memory.

Memory #83 Liddell

Location. Exit the house but don’t jump. Cross the ledge to reach above the large doll head. You will find the memory inside the house between two couches.

Memory #84 Pris

Location. Solve the picture puzzle, and after defeating the bitch babies, use the vent and get to the next platform. Cross into the green house and use the mushroom to reach the top. Turn around, and you will find it opposite of the flower at the top.

Chapter 5 – Dolltown Cellar

Memory #85 Radcliffe

Location. You will discover it toward the start of this level on the second floor. You will discover a Snout to shoot behind a glass window that is half-open. At long last, hop on the stage that drops to discover the Memory inside the doll face.

Memory #86 Liddell

Location. Use invisible walkaways to reach the platform at the end. Take the right path after dropping the bomb. Take the platform up on the next landing.

Lower the platform all the way to place a bomb. Return to top, and use the platform to reach the next landing. Take a left and cross the gap. You will find the memory on the left ledge.

Memory #87 Bumby

Location. Destroy the ruin and use the tunnel. Keep going till the end and you will find this memory.

Memory #88 Radcliffe

Location. Come back to where you found Dollgirl, destroy the ruin, and drop into the room. Cross the spikes and take right for a lever. Continue past the level to the right and you will find this memory at the end of the path.

Chapter 5 – Dollgirl’s Pursuit

Memory #89 Dr. Wilson

Location. Inside tunnel down the ramp to the right, after a long hallway you come across past the moving moving platforms.

Memory #90 Dr. Wilson

Location. Enter the fort, and use the tunnel underneath. You will find this memory inside the tunnel.

Memory #91 Bumby

Location. You will discover it after you have crushed the Doll girl and 2 foes and in the wake of finishing the note arrangement. Rather than heading outside, to one side of the bed is a passage that prompts another stay with a feeble divider. At that point, after you have demolished this feeble divider, wreck the articles hindering the passage. At long last experience the passage to discover it.

Memory #92 Alice

Location. Can’t miss.

Chapter 5 – DollMaker’s Workshop

Memory #93 Liddell

Location. Exit through the door and follow the path through the hole in the wall. You should notice this memory on the left side of the hole.

Memory #94 Liddell

Location. Fall the path to the end from inside the structure. Now, instead of taking the stairs, turn left to hop across them and use the tunnel. Final Liddel memory is inside the tunnel.

