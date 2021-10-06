Alan Wake Remastered Episode 3 Collectibles Locations Guide

In this guide, we will cover the locations of all of the Alan Wake Remastered Episode 3 Collectibles that you can find during your playthrough.

Alan Wake Remastered Episode 3 Collectibles Locations

Collectibles are an integral part of the Alan Wake franchise, as they provide a complete backstory to the characters in Bright falls.

Collecting these items leads you to full completion of the game and rewards you with a variety of achievements.

Episode 3 of Alan Wake Remastered offers you a set of achievements ranging from Hypercaffeinated to Couch Potato.

Below is a list of achievements you’ll earn after successfully collecting all Alan Wake Remastered Episode 3 Collectibles.

Episode 3 Achievements

Hypercaffeinated

Picking Up After Yourself

Every Nook and Cranny

Carny

Bright Falls Aficionado

KBF-FM

Couch Potato.

Supply Chests

There are a total of 5 supply chests to find amongst Alan Wake Remastered Episode 3 Collectibles. Below are the locations where you can collect them from.

Supply Chest #1

Once you’re done escaping the police from the radio station, you’ll cross the wooden bridge past the safe zone. On the right of the valley’s rocky wall, a mine shaft comes into view where you’ll find the first supply chest.

Supply Chest #2

The second chest is found after talking to Alice. Simply follow the left fork to come across the supply chest. Keep in mind that you’ll get attacked by enemies, so be prepared.

Supply Chest #3

Once you’ve visited the building with a comfortable chair in it, simply head down the pit near the boxcar wreck to come across a safe zone. Head up the stairs ahead that takes you to a mine where you’ll find another supply chest.

Supply Chest #4

After going through the Ghost Town, you’ll receive a text message and a prompt to change your weapon. Once you’ve changed weapons, head up to the edge of the cliff to find the supply chest near the cliffside pathway.

Supply Chest #5

The last chest is pretty easy to find. Simply head straight from the rope bridge towards a large rock with a holo sign on it to find the last supply chest.

Radios

There are a total of 5 Radios to find in Episode 3. Below are the locations where you can collect them.

Radio #1

The first Radio is found at the trailer park. Look for Berry’s car and find a wooden house next to a boat. You’ll find the radio atop the stairs to the house.

Radio #2

This radio is found immediately after receiving the flashbangs from the police wreck. The radio is found atop a crate next to the lamppost with few flashbangs near it.

Radio #3

The third radio is collected automatically at the radio station. How ironic!

Radio #4

Use a vehicle to reach the coal mine. Once there, head up the wooden stairs to reach a hill to find the radio inside the shack.

Radio #5

The last radio is found in the ranger watchtower at the coal mine area.

Coffee Thermos

There are a total of 20 Coffee Thermos to find in Episode 3. Below are the locations where you can collect them from.

Coffee Thermos #1

The first thermos is found resting atop the table next to the boat at the picnic area.

Coffee Thermos #2

The second thermos is found on the kitchen counter in Rose’s trailer.

Coffee Thermos #3

The third thermos is found inside the watchtower. You’ll find it during your escape from the police.

Coffee Thermos #4

This thermos is held by a rock in an area with a large spotlight accompanied by a generator hut.

Coffee Thermos #5

This thermos is found beneath the sign in the parking area at the radio station.

Coffee Thermos #6

This thermos is found halfway up the hill leading you to the radio tower.

Coffee Thermos #7

This thermos is found inside a shed near the huts with work lights.

Coffee Thermos #8

This thermos is found atop a set of pallets to the right at the trainyard; the area where you unlock an entrance by the emergency box.

Coffee Thermos #9

This thermos is found after beating the boss at the trainyard. Simply look for the thermos at the right wall before unlocking the entrance leading you towards a vehicle.

CoffeeThermos #10

This thermos is found at the edge of a cliff. While making your way to the coal mine, cross the broken bridge towards the woods and reach the cliff to find the thermos on a chair.

Coffee Thermos #11

This thermos is found inside the cave at the coal mine, behind the mine cart. The cave is found left towards the entrance of a coal mine.

Coffee Thermos #12

This thermos is found atop a shelf inside the museum. It’s located near the button that unlocks an entrance on the floor.

Coffee Thermos #13

This thermos is found on a chair near the glassed window inside the building you head inside by climbing up the ladder after cutting the power.

Coffee Thermos #14

This thermos is found at the trainyard. Simply head left and take a right towards the walkway to find the thermos at the far end.

Coffee Thermos #15

This thermos is found inside the cabin in the woods left to the lake with many spotlights.

Coffee Thermos #16

This thermos is found at the Ghost Town inside the red building in the second section of the town.

CoffeeThermos #17

This thermos can easily be missed as it’s located at the back of the building where you find the key to a building at the end of the Ghost Town.

Coffee Thermos #18

This thermos is found after the cave-in creates a new path for you. Go past the path and reach the left corner to find the collectible.

Coffee Thermos #19

This thermos is found next to the edge of the cliff. To reach it, you must follow the bridge by the lake and reach the far end side to the cliff edge.

Coffee Thermos #20

This thermos is found next to the locked entrance. Reach the area by circling around the building you left after the house where the floors collapsed, till you come across the locked entrance with a thermos next to it.

Manuscripts

There are a total of 25 Manuscripts to find in Episode 3. Below are the locations where you can collect them from.

Randolph Calls the Police

Find the first manuscript on the floor after leaving Rose’s trailer.

The Dark Presence Sleeps

Find this manuscript after exiting the river. It’s resting atop a log. You’ll find this when being followed by the police.

Rose Visited by the Dark Presence

This manuscript is found after you’ve witnessed the police car flying into the road. You can find it down the passage to the right, next to a fallen tree.

Nightingale in the Radio Station

This manuscript is attached to a fence on the trail below the Radio Station.

Walter Fights Danny

Exit the Radio Station and head up the path leading you to the tower to find the manuscript next to some supplies.

Wake Attacked by a Bulldozer

You can find this manuscript after getting attacked inside the shack. Head right and up the fence where you’ll find the manuscript.

Sarah Distrusts Nightingale

Right before reaching the safe zone, there’s a rock you might want to check out. It’s located right of the trails with a manuscript on it.

Wake Attacked by a Possessed Object

After finding the manuscript on the rock before the safe zone, continue walking past the safe zone to find this manuscript on a tree stump.

Wake and Night Springs

Find the manuscript below the water tower on a tree stump (Nightmare Difficulty required).

Wake Attacked by the Dark Presence

This manuscript is found on the balcony. You’ll find this after leaving the trainyard warehouse.

Mott on the Ferry

The manuscript is found at the top of the orange mine tower inside a chest.

Sarah in the Radio Station

This manuscript is found at the path leading you inside the coal mine museum.

Thomas Zane in Love with Barbara Jagger

This manuscript is found near some damaged cars at the trainyard.

Wake Touched by the Dark Presence

Head up the second warehouse at the coal mine. The manuscript is found near the “Follow” sign, in a room on a chair.

Wake and Barry in the Cell

Exit the second mine warehouse to find this manuscript.

Wake Reads a Page

Find the manuscript on a rock behind the sign “‘Gray Peak Gorge Ghost Town” at the Ghost Town (Nightmare Difficulty required).

Wake and Casey

This manuscript is found on the bridge leading you to the Ghost Town.

Doc Examines Barry and Rose

This manuscript is found in the hut to the left side after crossing the bridge (Nightmare Difficulty required).

Hunters Taken

The manuscript is found on a rock inside the cave tunnel in silver miner.

Nightingale in the Majestic

Found in the silver mine, drop to find the manuscript to the left.

Tor Hits Nurse Sinclair

Exit the silver mine and head up the ladder to reach a platform atop the mountain where you’ll find the manuscript.

Mott at Cauldron Lake

Prior to getting to the decrepit building, head left of the broken bridge to find the manuscript.

Wake Wakes Up in the Lodge

Leave the house where you saw the floors falling down to find the manuscript on the stairs.

Last Manuscript

Cross the train bridge to find the manuscript alongside the ladder leading you to the water tower.

TVs

You need to turn the TV on to collect it.

There are a total of 3 TV locations in Alan Wake Remastered Episode 3 and they are given below.

TV#1

The first TV is quite easy to find as it’s located inside Rose’s trailer. You’ll find it after waking up.

TV#2

The second TV is found in the train depot inside of a building.

TV#3

The last TV is found inside a building while reaching the Mirror Peak Lookout.

Can Pyramids

You need to shoot the can to collect it.

There are a total of 2 Can Pyramid locations in Alan Wake Remastered Episode 3 and they are given below:

Can Pyramid#1

When reaching the train depot, there’s a shack with a yellow-colored sign on it. It’s situated left of the main track. You’ll find the first can pyramid inside the shack.

Can Pyramid#2

When reaching the Mirror Peak Lookout, you’ll have a cable car encounter. After the encounter, head on to the wooden platform to find the last can pyramid at the edge of the platform.

History Locations

There are a total of 5 History locations in Alan Wake Remastered Episode 3 and they are given below:

History#1-3

The first three History are found at the same location. Once you’re at the coal mine, find three buildings with a sign on them telling their own history.

History#4

The fourth History is found at the Ghost Town. Simply take a look at the plaque on the building.

History#5

The last History is found at Cauldron Lake. Read the sign to collect the History.