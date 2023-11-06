Alan Wake 2 Cult Stashes Locations Guide

Cult Stashes are one of the most important collectibles locations in Alan Wake 2. These stashes have useful items inside them, including some weapons. There are many ways to unlock them, such as solving puzzles, using codes, and finding keys. You will encounter 22 cult stashes in Cauldron Lake, Watery, and Bright Falls. Below, we will review all Cult Stashes Locations and Puzzle Solutions in Alan Wake 2.

Cauldron Lake Cult Stashes Locations

Saga will find 5 cult stashes at Cauldron Lake in Alan Wake 2. Below we have given locations to all stashes along with all Cult Stashes codes required to unlock the collectible.

Cult Stash#1: Murder Site

You will find the First Stash in Cauldron Lake southwest of the Murder Site and South of the General Store. The stash is at the campsite, and you can unlock it using the following symbols and get the handgun ammo and 1x trauma pad:

2x triangles pointing at an angle 2x triangles pointing touching vertically Open door buttons

You will find this stash on the northeast side of Crow’s Foot Hills. It is below the tree with an arrow pointing to the right. You can unlock it using the Streamside Stash Key. Follow the arrows on the tree and find the keys on a rock. Unlock the stash and get 1x hand flare, shotgun ammo, and 1x trauma pad.

Cult Stash#3: Private Cabin

This Cult Stash is found east of Private Cabin in Alan Wake 2 near a large tree. It rests on the sheet, and you can unlock it using the code” 658.” After unlocking it, you will get 1x propane tank and 1x first aid kit.

Cult Stash#4: Cauldron Lake Shore

On the southeastern side of Cauldron Lake Shore, you will find a lot of driftwood. Go through the driftwood and get to the Cult Stash at the center. This is the easiest Cult Stash to unlock because the lock shows what buttons you must press. Below is the order you must press the buttons in to unlock the stash and get shotgun ammo, 1x propane tank, 1x hand flare, and an inventory expansion.

Cult Stash#5: Rental Cabins

East of the Bony-Legged Path, you will find the Rental Cabins. Enter the Cabins, go to the washroom on the left, and find the Cult Stash. To unlock it, you will need Boltcutters. Go inside house number 3 and use the door at the end to enter its backyard area.

Go past the log and enter through the door on the left. On the right, you will find a damaged vehicle, and on it, you can collect your Boltcutters. Return to the Cabin and unlock the Cult Stash.

Watery Cult Stashes Locations

Watery is one of the biggest areas in Alan Wake 2. You will come across 8 cult stashes in this area, and below are their locations and puzzle solutions:

Cult Stash#1: Downtown Watery

Go to Downtown Watery and make your way to the dockside. You will find the Cult Stash behind three blue boxes. Use the code” 496” to unlock the stash and get the items inside for your inventory.

Cult Stash#2: Downtown Watery Outskirts

For this Clut Stash in Alan Wake 2, you must visit the Downtown Watery Outskirts past Kari’s Garage. Walk along the path till you reach a cliffside. You will find the stash at the end and can easily unlock it using the buttons displayed on the lock.

Cult Stash#3: Downtown Watery Outskirts

This Cult Stash is found northwest of where you found the second stash in Watery. Reach the area with numbers written on the wooden planks. Use the code “527“, unlock the stash, and get the Crossbow weapon inside.

Cult Stash#4: Coffee World

Visit the Coffee World and go to the Slow Roaster southeast of the Gift Shop. Here, you’ll find the Cult Stash near some barricades. Use the code “147” to unlock it and get the items inside.

Cult Stash#5: Coffee World

This Cult Stash is also found in the coffee world at the Huotari Well. It is past the well and next to a tree at the end. To unlock it, you must find the Coffee World Stash Key. Leave the Hurotarti well area through the entrance behind the well. You will find the key behind the mascot with a bow. Return to the stash and unlock it.

Cult Stash#6: Lighthouse Trailer Park

You will find this Cult Stash at the Lighthouse Trailer Park in my Trailer Area. Head into the garage area of the park and find the stash on the left side of the car. The Trailer Park Stash keys are on the pillar board beside the stash.

Cult Stash#7: Lighthouse

This Cult Stash in Alan Wake 2 is quite easy to find. Head to the Watery Lighthouse and follow the path northwest to find the stash at the cliff side near two paint boxes. Use the symbol combinations below to unlock it:

2x Triangles pointing downwards

2x Triangles pointing upwards

2x parallel Triangles pointing downwards.

Cult Stash#8: Kalevala Knights Workshop

You will find this location west of the Huotari Well. There is a cult stash at the far end of the workshop. You need bolt cutters to enter the area. Once inside, go right from the porta potty to find the stash at the doorsteps of the shop. Use the code ” 542” to unlock it.

Bright Falls Cult Stashes Locations

Bright Falls is the last location where you’ll find cult stashes in Alan Wake 2. 9 stashes in total are unlocked using keys, solving puzzles, and matching the right codes:

Cult Stash#1: Harbor Street

The first cult stash in Bright Falls is on Harbor Street at the Elderwood Palace Lodge. Go behind the two blue boxes near the truck and unlock the stash using the following sequence of symbols:

Cult Stash#2: Harbor Street

This cult stash is also found in Horbor Street, but this time, you must go to the riverside area. Use bolt cutters to break into the Fresh Sea Food factory and find the stash in the cabin to the right. Use the code “697” to unlock it.

Cult Stash#3: Harbor Street

One more Cult Stash is found in Harbor Street. You must head left of Biltmore Avenue and into an alley to find the stash. Use bolt cutters to break the lock of the wooden door past the trash area and find the stash in the backyard. Use the following symbols to unlock the stash:

2x parallel Triangle upwards

2x arrows pointing sideways

2x triangles pointing upwards.

Cult Stash#4: Bunker Woods

You will find this Cult Stash in Alan Wake 2 after traveling to the Bunker Woods west of Billie Boat Yard. Head up the hill to find the stash on the trunk of a red vehicle. Use the code “177” to unlock the stash.

Cult Stash#5: Bunker Woods

This is another cult stash found in Bunker Woods. You must head west of the Bunker Woods area and find the stash between the large rocks. Use the following sequence to unlock the stash:

Cult Stash#6: Bunker Woods

The last cult stash is found in the Bunker Woods. Head west of the Ranger Station to find the stash in the woods. Use the sequence shown below to unlock the stash and get the items inside:

2x arrows pointing sideways

2x parallel Triangle downwards

A time symbol

Cult Stash#7: Ranger Station

On the southeast side of the Wellness Center, you’ll find the Ranger Station. Here, you’ll come across the Cult Stash. The stash is up the hill near several trees. There is a house near the stash; you must go around it to find the Ranger Station Stash keys on the right side of the house. Find them and unlock the stash.

Cult Stash#8: Valhalla Nursing Home Outskirts

Valhalla Nursing Home is found behind the Wellness Center. You will find the cult stash between the Wellness Center and the Ranger Station in the Outskirts of the Valhalla Nursing Home. Head up the hill and locate the stash behind the large rock with an arrow on it.

On the right, there is a tree with a plank below it pointing downwards. Here, you’ll find the Bunker Woods stash keys to unlock the stash.

Cult Stash#9: Sherrif’s Station

This cult stash is found during Return 6 – Scratch. You must visit the Sherrif’s Station and use the Sherrif’s Station keys to head down to the main circuit board room. Use Bolt cutters to break the lock to the circuit room and find the stash in the middle. Unlock the stash using the code “146.”