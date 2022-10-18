Ark Survival Evolved Alpha Leedsichthys Taming Guide

Leedsichthys is a very lethal creature in Ark Survival Evolved and its Alpha Variant, the Alpha Leedsichthy is no different. With its high spawn rate, you can easily find it as well. This guide will help you locate and tame Alpha Leedsichthys in Ark Survival Evolved.

Ark Survival Evolved Alpha Leedsichthys Location

It won’t be a trouble for you to locate Alpha Leedsichthys on the Ark Map. This beast can easily be found around the edge of the Ark Map. So, if you want to locate a few, just keep on moving along the edges of the map. Still, for your ease, we have highlighted and mentioned a couple of coordinates that will give a head start in finding Alpha Leedsichthys in Ark Survival Evolved.

Location 1

LAT: 9

LON: 49

Location 2

LAT: 34

LON: 9

Location 3

LAT: 88

LON: 64

Just like other Alpha creatures, Alpha Leedsichthys is not tamable at all.

Appearance and Behavior

Almost everything, other than rafts, is passive to the Leedsichthys. If any raft is in open water, they will do whatever it takes to bring it down. Even the best-protected raft is unable to withstand its sheer mass. To destroy rafts, Leedsichthys charge at full speed and deal direct damage to the raft itself even if it is fully enclosed in stone and metal.

Any deep-diving survivor will be captivated by the Leedsichthys. It can devour humans with its cavernous maw, which resembles the mouth of an enormous fish. Its head has light armor to protect it from Mosasaurus, and it can tear rafts into pieces with its powerful tail. Its size makes it possible for you to scrape off bits without hurting them.