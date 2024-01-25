Ace Combat 7 Money Farming Guide

In Ace Combat 7, MRP is the currency that can get you a lot of stuff you want to buy and unlock in the game. Many goodies are available at the store, but even if you finish the whole campaign, you won’t have enough to afford all of them. So, you must do some MRP farming in Ace Combat 7 to bankroll your operation.

You must grind for money, and I have listed down some of the AC7 Money Farming methods I found most effective for that.

Play Multiplayer

The most effective and most fun method is to jump into a multiplayer session, as the multiplayer and single-player share the same currency.

AC7 has very good multiplayer, but it is not easy. Escaping from enemy fire won’t be as easy as in the single-player, as there may be competent players in the enemy team, and losing them from your tail won’t be easy.

You have to rely on complex maneuvers in order to juke them and make an advantage for yourself.

With that said, multiplayer is still a viable option to grind money since even if you have not managed to hold your own but your team triumphs, you will get a share of the loot, which is about 100k MRP.

Being on the losing team gets you around 75k MRP, which is alson’t very bad. Win or lose, you will earn profit either way.

Free Play

The multiplayer of Ace Combat 7 is a treat. Even if you are not good at it, you can eventually progress to improve.

However, if you hate being dominated in multiplayer and prefer to play alone, you can earn credit by playing the single-player campaign over again. To spice things up, you can try different difficulties.

However, you don’t have to play the whole campaign again, you can play certain missions that have a high reward, over and over again. However, that may get tedious very soon.

I would recommend playing Mission 19; it takes a while to finish, but the MRP reward is worth it. Alternatively, if you want some quick MRP, try Farbanti and the Fleet Destruction mission. The reward is decent and can be completed in a few minutes.

Battle Royale

If the previous options don’t work out for you, you can do some money farming in Ace Combat 7 with private Battle Royale. The prerequisite for this is that you invite some friends to play with you.

You can have a 2 vs. 2, a 3 vs. 3, or a 4 vs. 4, but you need only 3 players to initiate the game. Now, you can play with your friends, and the best of you will receive the chunkiest reward.

Alternatively, you can ask your friends to throw the game or be AFK and let you win the game. This can earn you hundreds of thousands of MRP in minutes.

Simply, the Battle Royale mode allows you to have fun with your friends by putting aside the competitive stress that you may get while playing among strangers, so it’s an amazing and exciting way to earn MRP.

Play Missions again

Here is another convenient method for earning the currency: re-doing the missions. Once you finish the main campaign missions, you can do them again to earn MRP. This is an easy way as long as you don’t get bored of repeating the same missions.

Other Missions

Besides mission 19, there are some other recommended ones that you can do to earn good MRP. These are given below: