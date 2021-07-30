If you’re planning to play Chernobylite, then these tips will prove to be super helpful for you. We will be telling you about the various mechanics of the game and how to better utilize them as well as some additional survival tips.

Chernobylite Tips

Our aim with this Chernobylite Tips guide is to provide you with some additional insight on the various mechanics of the game and give you some survival and crafting tips that will immensely improve your experience.

Staying Alive

Igor needs to keep a stove on him as it allows you to craft ointments and healing items on the fly. Igor has three different status bars, and keeping all of them in check is required to survive in the harsh and horrifying world of Chernobylite. These status bars are:

Psyche: Tells you about Igor’s mental state.

Armor: Signifies the amount of armor Igor has left

Health: Igor’s overall health. It can deplete rapidly if he is exposed to radiation.

You can craft different armor, medicine, and health items at the base of operations to stock up on the required items and keep all 3 of these bars filled during tense moments where you don’t have the time to visit the base.

Missions and Free Roam

Chernobylite does not hold your hand in terms of progress. You are free to choose any activity and mission quite early on in the game. It is entirely up to Igor whether he wants to complete story missions or recruit companions and roam around the world.

You can even ask your companions to go out for supply runs and other tasks. Igor is only required to start the main questline missions, which are marked with a red exclamation mark. Other than those missions, the game lets you approach all side missions and other activities however you want. You can also choose to completely ignore the main storyline.

Food and Morale

In Chernobylite, each main story mission marks one day. At the end of each mission, you and your companions will come back to the base to rest up before the next day. You can choose to eat normal, little or excess food.

Eating more will keep the morale around the base high, while eating little to no food will send the morale spiraling down. So, it is best to keep it balanced, and to make sure that you have an ample amount of food, you should always explore during your escapades and missions. Your companions can also go out and look for food and supplies.

Crafting and Gathering

You can craft a lot of different things in Chernobylite, and it depends on the type of materials and stuff you can gather from the world. The amount of resources available to you for gathering is dependent on the difficulty you are playing on; you can find more resources to gather on the lower difficulty.

One of the first things you should be constructing is the Work Table which will open many new crafting opportunities for you. Crafting is further divided into three categories, and all of these focus on different types of crafting.

Base Upgrades

Igor’s Inventory

Companion’s Comfort

Base Upgrades focus on making a living at your home base a better and more comfortable experience with bed upgrades, power supplies, safety from radiation, and improving the air quality around the base.

Igor’s Inventory allows you to craft more tools related to your survival and combat when going out in the world of Chernobylite. You can craft armor, containers, weapons, and mask filters for venturing in the highly radiated wasteland.

Companion’s Comfort allows you to increase the facilities and comfort of your companions by crafting furniture and different decorations for them. Seeing how heavily crafting is interwoven in the game’s mechanics, you should always be on the lookout for more resources and crafting materials.

Combat

Combat is probably Chernobylite’s weakest part. The enemies are often oblivious and run around tanking bullets. The heavy enemies require a lot of headshots to kill and can sometimes prove to be quite annoying. Before starting a gunfight, you should always use the environmental analyzer to mark enemies and swiftly take out any lone patrols.

Branching Paths and Decisions

Chernobylite has 24 main missions, and they can have multiple paths. Depending on the choices you made, the game can prevent you from playing entire missions. So, the experience will be different for everyone.

There is a way of changing previously made decisions. If you die, the game sends you to a fractured dimension where Igor recollects some of the important decisions he made throughout his journey. Here, you can alter those decisions and change how the story plays out from that point onwards.