Fortnite Season 7 Week 7 Alien Artifact Locations Guide

The locations for Week 7 Alien Artifacts are out now, and the players looking for a guide to find all the Fortnite Season 7 Week 7 Alien Artifact Locations should read this article until the end.

Fortnite Season 7 Week 7 Alien Artifact Locations

Here is a comprehensive guide for the location of all the Alien Artifacts so that you can customize all aspects of your Kymera in Season 7 of Fortnite.

Alien Artifact #1 – Stealthy Stronghold

After landing here, you will see a huge entrance with the two blocks at the top. One needs to enter the block at the top left of the gate. Here you can find the Alien Artifact easily. Here is an image of the map marking the exact location for you guys.

Alien Artifact #2 – FN Radio

The second one can be found at FN Radio. You need to enter the building right in front of the bigger satellite and with the two small satellites on its top. After entering the building, move down the stairs, and you will find the Alien Artifact.

The following image of the map shows the location more clearly.

Alien Artifact #3 – Gorgeous Gorge

The players can find the third one at the Gorgeous Gorge. You need to enter the building which lies between the two hills. Once you enter the building, you will find the Alien Artifact at the side of the building, suspended in the air.

The marker on the image below marks the exact location.

Alien Artifact #4 – Camp Cod

This Alien Artifact can be found inside a building that is adjacent to the river. When you reach inside the building, you will find the Alien Artifact at the top left side, resting under a hut-like structure. The following marked image of the map will help you reach the destination.

Alien Artifact #5 – Dampy Dish

The last Alien Artifact is located inside a building that is adjacent to the satellite dish. Enter the building and move straight passing the main hall. Now, towards the right and inside the room, you can find the Alien Artifact. The following image marks the exact location on the map.

We hope you will be able to collect all the Alien Artifacts after going through this guide, so you can move one step closer to unlock the new Kymera skin.