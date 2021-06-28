GTA 6 Rumored To Be Set In Modern-Day Vice City, Not Releasing Anytime Soon

The rumor mill has churned once again for Grand Theft Auto 6 and like before, fans can continue musing over the long-awaited installment before an official announcement (or acknowledgement) surfaces.

According to well-known leaker Tom Henderson, hailed for leaking Call of Duty and Battlefield details, GTA 6 will be set in a modern-day Vice City. The vibrant setting was previously rumored as well but for the 1980s. Vice City returning as a modern-day recreation will apparently give developer Rockstar Games a lot of freedom when it comes to pumping content for GTA Online.

Vice City, or rather the map of GTA 6, will furthermore start out small. Henderson did not mention just how small but noted that it will not be as large as believed, which in turn suggests the map to perhaps not be as large as GTA 5.

Rockstar Games will instead be following a live service model of sorts, akin to the seasonal events of games like Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone, where GTA 6 will add new locations to expand its map over time.

Furthermore, the new installment will feature multiple playable characters just like GTA 5 but with the addition of a tech-savvy female hacker. Henderson did not mention if there will once again be a trio of playable characters or more.

Lastly, Rockstar Games is apparently not in a hurry to release GTA 6. The game instead remains in early development with a tentative release somewhere around 2024 at the earliest or 2025 at the latest.

The reason behind the late release being that the developer wants to forego any crunch culture and will continue to reap revenues from GTA 5 which continues to bring sales. Also, GTA 6 will be a current-generation game and hence, Rockstar Games wants to take advantage of a larger active player-base across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

That being said, everything is obviously subject to change even if true. Rumors should always be dealt at their face values.