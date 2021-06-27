Scarlet Nexus Karen Travers Boss Guide

Scarlet Nexus is jam-packed with a huge variety of bosses that you will encounter during your course of the game. In this guide, we will show you how to defeat Karen Travers in Scarlet Nexus, the fifth boss you will encounter as part of Kasane’s storyline.

Scarlet Nexus Karen Travers Boss

Let’s talk a little about Karen in Scarlet Nexus first. You will actually fight Karen in both Yuito and Kasane’s story routes. This boss uses a variety of unique abilities, which consists of Teleportation, Cloning, and Lightning attacks. Karen is at level 50, and his weaknesses include Psychokinesis.

It would be best for you to know the attack patterns used by Karen Travers during the boss fight. These patterns include Lightning Strike, which Karen himself unleashes and deals AoE damage. The range of this attack is extensive; therefore, it is recommended that you use teleportation during this attack.

Another common attack used by Karen is his 3-Hit Combo which deals high damage up close. You can easily avoid this attack by dodging and striking back.

Teleportation is your best friend and Karen’s weakness during your encounter with him. You will have two encounters with Karen Travers in Scarlet Nexus. Let’s go through them one by one.

First Karen Travers Boss Fight

During the first encounter, Karen will be teleporting a lot, making it hard for you to attack him. The main trick here is to dodge from your position just before Karen teleports.

As for the attacks, Karen will launch his lightning attacks here to hit you with electricity and cause a stun effect. Karen will rise up in the air to trace you down and then send electric shocks. To avoid that, you will have to either run or teleport from Karen’s range.

To encounter Karen’s attacks better, we recommend you to wait for him to get distracted by other teammates and then launch your attack. You will repeat these steps by moving away from Karen and then hitting him while also dodging him.

Another attack that Karen will unleash is the Electricity Discharge. In this attack, he lifts his fist and then creates three orbs to track you. These orbs are highly damaging and can only be dodged if you prevent them from forming in the first place.

Second Encounter

As your second encounter starts, things get intense. Karen will now make two clones of him to double his slash attacks. Both of these clones will attack you nonstop, so strategize your battle.

Dodge yourself from the first attacks and then proceed with your melee attack. As you’re dealing with that, Electrical Discharge will also make its way back. Dodge the orbs by attacking Karen and use Tsugumi’s Assault Vision to counter other attacks.

Karen will now bang his hand on the ground and release ice spikes from the surface to make things worse. Avoid getting in contact with these spikes and run around. These spikes can knock you out, so be very careful.

Karen will also charge attack at you for increased damage. We suggest you keep running and slashing to encounter these attacks. If you don’t dodge the attack, you’ll be knocked out soon. We also recommend you use teleportation as much as possible to avoid Karen’s attacks.

However, don’t get frustrated if you can’t seem to win the battle because regardless of how much you try, this fight is a special scenario. Yep, that’s a bummer but you will have to follow through. Karen is supposed to beat you in this battle and trigger the next phase.