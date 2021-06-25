Guardians of the Galaxy Multiplayer Was Cancelled

After the dismal response of Marvel’s Avengers, Square Enix is now hoping to fix things with a new Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy game being developed by Eidos Montreal. When the game was revealed for the first time, many fans wondered if it will follow the same model as Marvel’s Avengers. However, it was clarified that Guardians of the Galaxy will be a Single-player narrative adventure experience for gamers.

Now, an interesting evidence points out to the fact that Guardians of the Galaxy did have a multiplayer element at some point during the development and it was cancelled.

The evidence, I am talking about here is the LinkedIn profile of Simon Larouche (who is now at Guerrilla Games), which mentions the cancelled multiplayer of Guardians of the Galaxy. The mention can be seen in his experience section.

Guardians of the Galaxy already has a release date of October 26, 2021 and we already know few details about the game. Like players will only be able to control Star Lord throughout the game however the narrative choices can impact the team members. During the gameplay sections, it has been shown that players might be able to use other characters for some special attacks but aren’t sure yet how exactly that feature will work.

Eidos Montreal has already confirmed that there won’t be any DLC or microtransactions for the game however, players can expect to see some pre-order specific items for the game.

Now the question is, why was the multiplayer mode of the game cancelled? Well, there could be several reasons for that. Could Fans’ response to Marvel’s Avengers’ live service model be the reason behind it? Well it could be and it could be not. Since Simon Larouche left the studio in 2018, it was long before Marvel’s Avengers was released. The multiplayer could also have been cancelled at a later date so nothing can be said for sure.

Looking at the gameplay bits we have seen so far, a multiplayer co-op with no live service elements could have been a great addition for the game. But for now, let’s hope that the single-player experience we have been promised for Guardians of the Galaxy doesn’t turn out to be another disappointment.