Customizing the Kymera skin in Fortnite Season 7 can be pretty fun, but you will need Alien Artifacts for it. Not to worry! Our Fortnite Season 7 Week 1 Alien Artifact Locations guide will show you where to find them and unlock cool new cosmetics for the seasonal skin.

Fortnite Season 7 Week 1 Alien Artifact Locations

You can find up to 5 Alien Artifact capsules every week in Fortnite Season 7. Each capsule has 4 Alien Artifacts and this makes a total of 20 Alien Artifacts for you to find in week 1 of FN Chapter 2 Season 7.

For your convenience, Alien Artifact capsules are marked as pink capsules in the pictures below and we have also explained their locations in detail.

Alien Artifact 1

The first Alien Artifact Capsule can be found in the area of Catty Corner. Just fly to the area and you will see a shady wooden structure. You will find the capsule under it.

Alien Artifact 2

The next Alien Artifact capsule is situated a little to the south-west of Weeping Woods. There you will see a house and a hut with an axe structure dug on its top. There will be another smaller hut to the right of the hut with axe. Go inside the smaller hut and you will find the capsule.

Alien Artifact 3

The location of the third alien artifact capsule is in the middle of The Aftermath that is in the center of the map. Just get to the omitting light and you will see the capsule.

Alien Artifact 4

There is another Alien Artifact capsule located in the northeast of Believer Beach. Get to the Old Guardian tower and you will see a stairway towards it. The capsule is placed in the stairway.

Alien Artifact 5

The fifth and last Alien Artifact capsule is found in the Corny Complex area. You will see an orchard to the north of the Corny Complex, and a capsule in that orchard.