The first week of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is out now and one of the challenges is getting a quest from a payphone. In this guide, we’ll tell you exactly how to accept payphone quests in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 and list where you can find them all!

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Payphone Quests

Payphones litter the map of Fortnite, they are new additions to the game in season 7. The reward for completing a payphone quest is Gold bars, which can be used to buy services and avail new features around the map. But how exactly do you use one? Read on to find out.

How to use Payphones in Fortnite

As soon as you interact with a payphone you will get a list of missions/quests. Pick something easy that you can do easily for a quick payout. Meeting quest requirements automatically completes the challenge and rewards you. Finding and completing these quests is also part of the weekly challenges offered by Rick Sanchez.

Just make sure to take care when operating any Payphone, you won’t be the only person looking for them and you are quite vulnerable as you use it. You can do these challenges in Team Rumble so you have allies watching your back as you use the payphones.

Now that you know how to accept payphone quests, where do find them? We have conveniently listed the locations and provided a map to help you out below.

Payphone Map Locations

If you don’t know what a payphone looks like, all the yellow rectangular boxes on the FN Chapter 2 Season 7 map below are payphones.