Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Possibly Being Teased For Summer Game Fest 2021

It appears that Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 might possibly be announced at the Summer Game Fest 2021 in the coming days.

Taking to Twitter last week, publisher Deep Silver shared a live stream where its parent company Koch Media will be making announcements during Koch Primetime as part of the upcoming proceedings.

The live stream has since then been showing an office setting of sorts but with new objects being snuck in on a daily basis. Those objects include a crown, a mace, and a coffin; all of which were placed in the past few days.

While there could be more objects inbound, the aforementioned ones alone may as well be teasing Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 for Summer Game Fest 2021.

To tune in to the Koch Media event head to https://t.co/CLq5syiLzd – it will start at 9pm CEST/12pm PDT. We can’t wait to see everyone’s reaction to their news! — Deep Silver (@deepsilver) June 4, 2021

It should also be noted that developer Warhorse Studios has been liking tweets asking about Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 since earlier today. That and press manager Tobias Stolz-Zwilling taking to Twitter as well to tease fans.

Oh shoot… this week will be packed! — Sir Tobi ⚔🛡 (@T0_8I) June 7, 2021

Kingdom Come: Deliverance was released back in 2018 and sold more than 3 million copies by 2020. Warhorse Studios confirmed itself at the time to have started on a new project which coincided with the developer conducting motion-capture sessions featuring medieval swords and shields.

Deep Silver has already clarified that fans should not expect any appearances from the Dead Island, Saints Row, Metro, or TimeSplitters franchises during Summer Game Fest 2021 or E3 2021. The publisher however left out Kingdom Come: Deliverance and Payday.

Koch Primetime will commence on Friday, June 11. If the stars are aligning and they do seem to be, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 as well as Payday 3 might finally be getting announced.