Far Cry 6 Might Be The First Far Cry Game With An Endgame

Far Cry 6 will apparently be the first installment in the franchise to have an actual and worthwhile endgame.

While speaking with YouTuber JoRaptor in a recent interview, lead game designer David Grivel teased that there will be “something else” for players to do once they are done with the main storyline.

Far Cry 6 hence appears to have more post-game activities than what players usually had in previous Far Cry games. The usual activities boil down to clearing up any remaining side missions and basically completing every single (optional) side activity to clean up the map of all messy markers.

With the new installment though, developer Ubisoft has come up with something new and which will probably be carried forth into future Far Cry games provided that there is a warm reception.

Grivel noted that Ubisoft will be revealing this mysterious endgame content during the Ubisoft Forward event at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) next week. Until then, fans are open to speculate.

One such possibility might be in the shape of live post-game events. Once players are done with the main storyline of Far Cry 6, the game will start presenting new markers for new missions. It however would be important on the part of Ubisoft that such post-game missions are either incredibly fun or have some manner of story-related significance. Simply adding rinse-and-repeat missions would hardly be something to make players return.

Hence, fans of the franchise will be keeping their fingers crossed to know that Far Cry 6 will actually have a post-launch content roadmap where they can keep progressing even after completing the main storyline.

Far Cry 6 will release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, PC, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna on October 7, 2021.