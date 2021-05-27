New Nintendo Switch Pro Announcement Reportedly Coming Soon

The long-rumored Nintendo Switch Pro, allegedly featuring an upgraded display to support 4K resolution, might finally be on the verge of announcement.

According to a new report by Bloomberg earlier today, Nintendo will be announcing its new Switch model ahead of the upcoming all-digital Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) which takes place on June 12, 2021.

Hence, provided that Nintendo follows through, the new Nintendo Switch Pro should be revealed in the next couple of weeks. Doing so will also “allow publishers to showcase their full range of Switch games” at E3 2021 and accentuate capabilities of the improved hardware at the same time.

Furthermore, production of the Nintendo Switch Pro will reportedly start around July with Nintendo eying a launch in “September or October” just before the busy holiday season. The current Nintendo Switch model is said to be discontinuing but the smaller Switch Lite will continue to be sold alongside the new hybrid console model which will reportedly retail over $300.

A new Switch model has been rumored for at least a year now and has come to be dubbed as the Nintendo Switch Pro during this time. Hence, there stands a chance that Nintendo announces its new console model with an entirely different name.

Nintendo has previously been rumored to be looking into a mini-LED upgrade for a better backlit display with a better battery life, which will work in tandem with improved hardware to support 4K resolution.

Nintendo has also been rumored to be using the same Mariko (Tegra X1+) SoC for the Nintendo Switch Pro but with better clock speeds for 4K outputs. That and most recently, rumors about an OLED display surfaced online as well alongside better cooling capabilities with an impressive battery life.

Nintendo is believed to have delayed its announcement due to COVID-19. The pandemic last year threw a wrench into all worldwide economies and industries, disrupting manufacturing and supply at the same time. While it has never been ascertained, the Nintendo Switch Pro was strongly rumored to be launching or at least getting announced around the 2020 holiday season.