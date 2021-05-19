Media Molecule Looks To Be Working On A Live Service “Humorous” Game

Surrey-based first-party PlayStation developer Media Molecule may potentially be working on a new multiplayer game for PlayStation 5.

According to its official careers page from earlier today, Media Molecule has been seeking a senior producer for a couple of months now “to further push the creative boundaries of gaming.”

The listing further states that interested candidates should have necessary experience in “triple-a, live service, massively multiplayer online games” as well as a great “sense of humor.”

The acclaimed creation-based Dreams was the last game from Media Molecule and which continues to be supported on both PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles. The developer currently has nearly two dozen job listings but the aforementioned position of a senior producer is the only one without any tags for Dreams.

By that logic, Media Molecule is possibly working on something new and which appears to be another Dreams-like offering but only larger in scale (and scope) based on the available hints.

Media Molecule was acquired by publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment as a first-party studio back in 2010. The developer has since then made a name for itself for the LittleBigPlanet franchise, a puzzle-platformer featuring user-generated content much like Dreams.

Unfortunately though, Sony decided to launch its new PS5 console without another LittleBigPlanet installment. Sony instead released Sackboy: A Big Adventure, a spin-off of the LittleBigPlanet franchise from developer Sumo Digital.

Media Molecule hence has to be working on something new, especially since Sony only recently announced that it has more than two dozen first-party games in development right now for PS5, nearly half of which are completely brand new intellectual properties.

That being said; if the assumptions of a new live service game are indeed accurate, fans should not expect Media Molecule to make any announcements anytime soon. Sony already has a number of announced first-party games inbound and will likely focus on them instead of rushing announcements for games in early development.