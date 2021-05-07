In Resident Evil Village, there is a cheat trick that allows you to get infinite ammo for several weapons in the game. In this guide, we will explain how to enable Infinite ammo cheats for weapons in Resident Evil Village.

How to Enable Cheats in Resident Evil Village

In order to unlock the infinite ammo cheat for the above weapons, first, you will have to finish the story once without the cheats. After you complete the story, go to the title screen, and there, choose the Bonuses option. In the bonuses option, choose the Extra content shop, which will only appear after you complete the game story for the first time.

You will also need to unlock all the weapon’s customizable parts and also buy all Gunsmith Upgrades from the Duke. Many of the customizable parts for the weapons are sold by Duke, but some of them are collectibles that you find as you play through the story.

Buying all the upgrades will finally unlock the Infinite Ammo cheat. It will now appear in the Extra content shop and can be bought using CP currency. Once the cheat is unlocked, it can be used on all the weapons that were listed above, even if they are not fully upgraded.

Playing with Infinite ammo will help you take out all types of enemies with ease without having to worry about running out of ammo. Another big thing is that playing with the infinite ammo cheat does not disable your trophy progress or achievements.

If you are bored of playing with Infinite ammo cheat, then you can disable it at any time by heading to the options on the main menu and, from there, the game settings. This is all there is to know about the Infinite Ammo cheat in Resident Evil 8: Village.

Infinite Ammo Cheats

In RE Village, there are a total of 15 weapons that have the infinite ammo cheat available for them. We have listed them below.