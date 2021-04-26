The remastered version of NieR Replicant polishes much of the original and even comes packaged with plenty of new content. However, like the original, the remaster can be quite overwhelming but do not worry, we’ve got you covered with our NieR Replicant Beginners Guide of the remastered version.

NieR Replicant Beginners Guide

If you’re coming to Nier Replicant from Nier Automata, then plenty of things will be different and understandably convoluted. However, if you’ve played the original, you’ll likely want a refresher of everything, even if it’s familiar.

So, here are all the things you should keep in mind when starting Nier Replicant.

Pick Valuable Items

As you progress in the game and go through different areas, make sure to pick each and every item on your way. Most of the useful resources in Nier replicant will be glowing points on the ground or rewards for killing enemies and completing sidequests.

There are special items as well as rare items that you can get by killing certain enemies or animals. These resources will always come in very handy for upgrading your weapons, or you can sell them from your inventory at any vendor shop in town to get some cash.

Side Quests

As you progress through Nier Replicant, you’ll be given many sidequests to optionally take on. Many of these will seem boring and a bit tedious, but they can greatly contribute to your item and cash pool.

Not all of them are fetch quests and the like. Some, such as the dreams of villagers in the Forest of Myth, are quite interesting sequences.

Note: There is a point (specifically before the haunted manor) where you need to complete all the sidequests currently available, or else you’ll lose them all because of story reasons.

Endings

Nier Replicant has many different endings. To optimally get through them all in the fastest way possible, you’ll have to do some planning. Check out our Endings guide to learn more about them.

Combat Tips

Get to know your Weapons

As you progress through the game, you will come across many new weapons. There are three main categories of weapons, one-handed weapon, two-handed weapons, spears.

Note the damage effects, magic effects, and weight of each weapon to better understand how that weapon would work in different situations, which will allow you to have the best weapon at your disposal for each situation.

Understand Combos

The next big step to improve your combats in Nier Replicant Remastered is to learn and study combos. Combos are the best way to chip on enemies’ health, and that is why you need to learn how to perfectly execute combos.

Every combo is executed by pressing some specified buttons in a sequence. Once you learn the combos, the controls for combos one each weapon is then almost identical; the only difference you will feel is in the special effects of those attacks. You can also pair more than one combo together for even more damage and many more special effects.

Understand Auras

As you get different stats, you also get different auras with different weapons. These auras are responsible for the elemental attack effects of your weapon. Spear only have lightning auras while swords can have different types of auras.

There are five different types of auras in total:

Lightning

Earth

Holy

Fire

Darkness

Understand Words

Words are different types of buffs that you will start collecting when you meet with Grimoire Weiss. These buffs can be applied to your weapons, magic attacks, and sealed verses. So, make sure to learn and mix & match these words to get the best buffs for your attacks.

You can collect words very randomly, so make sure to also keep checking your words to equip the best available. You will also see the “Equip Best Word” option that will make the selection of best words for you automatically every time.

So, this is all you need to know as you start your journey through Nier Replicant Remastered as a starter.