David Hayter Believes In Recent Metal Gear Solid Remake Rumors

David Hayter, the original voice actor for Solid Snake, has just added more fuel to the fires burning for the recent Metal Gear Solid Remake rumors.

While discussing his future projects with Dan Allen Gaming in a recent interview, Hayter stated (via GamingRoute) that there might be some truth to these Metal Gear Solid remake rumors after all.

Hayter added that he never took the rumors seriously until a known insider directly messaged him recently. That message has made the Solid Snake voice actor into a believer and as such, a potential Metal Gear Solid remake might really be happening, at least according to him.

Hayter is not alone. Just last week, a known insider claimed that there are actually multiple Metal Gear Solid remakes in the works as part of a new collection and not just a remake of the first installment in the franchise as previously suggested. Konami has also been reported to be outsourcing the Metal Gear Solid license for collaborated projects, for which both Sony Interactive Entertainment and Microsoft are said to have shown interest.

Back in December, Hayter expressed a wish to reprise his role as Solid Snake in either a brand new game or the said Metal Gear Solid remake. He even asked his fans to let Konami known that they would like to have him back as Snake.

Hayter has been part of the franchise since the beginning. He voiced Solid Snake in Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes; Naked Snake in Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, Metal Gear Solid: Portable Ops; Old Snake in Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots; Big Boss in Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker; and a bunch of other roles across the past two decades.

Hayter though was replaced in the most recent Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain, which he publicly showed disappointment in.