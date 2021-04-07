Outriders Best Legendary Weapons Guide

Legendary Weapons are the goal of every gamer in a shooting game with drops, a goal which couldn’t be truer in Outriders. This guide will inform you how to get Legendary Weapons in Outriders and list some of them and their abilities.

Outriders Legendary Weapons

All shooter games have different variants of weapons that players can get. Unlike the others, however, Outriders has special Legendary Weapons that players can earn by playing the game.

These weapons are not dropped in the chests in the game but are earned as rewards for completing different side quests in the game. Completing challenges on repeated runs has the chance of dropping these Legendary Weapons as rewards. Also, stronger enemies have chances of dropping these Legendary Weapons as well.

The chances of any higher rating item and Legendary weapons dropping depend on the difficulty of your game. Adjusting game difficulty increases the chances of Legendary Weapon drops. All difficulties have different chances of Legendary drops.

World Tier 01 (Story): +0 percent.

+0 percent. World Tier 02 (Easy): +30 percent.

+30 percent. World Tier 03 (Normal): +70 percent.

+70 percent. World Tier 04 (Hard): +130 percent.

+130 percent. World Tier 05 (Expert): +215 percent.

+215 percent. World Tier 06 (Master): +285 percent.

As you can see, as you increase the difficulty, you have a much higher chance of Legendary drops. One of the best ways to do so is by defeating captains on different levels.

The captain and marksmen from the Terra Infirma side mission are the better enemies that you can use to farm for Legendary Weapon drops. Kill them, and in case you do not get any weapon, kill yourself and start from the previous checkpoint to try again. When you get the weapon you want, save and restart the mission.

All legendary weapons have additional buffs such as damage multipliers, piercing, or increased critical damage. Other than these buffs, Legendary Weapons also have different mods that provide additional strong attacks that will help in any gunfight. These mods may have different variants, such as enhanced or ultimate, which affect cool down times or damage.

Now, let us look at all the Legendary Weapons as of yet in the game and their mods that you can use.

Pistols and SMGs

Torment and Agony

This is the only Legendary Pistol. It has Judgement Enforcer. All shots mark enemies and when you reload, you deal five times your weapon’s damage to every marked enemy. These marks are removed when you switch weapons. The Clip Combustion mod causes your weapon to create a shockwave in a 5m radius when reloading that deals 25 damage to enemies.

Lucky

Lucky is a Legendary Revolver. The first mod for Lucky is Pinball. Every critical shot will ricochet to four enemies within a 5m radius, dealing double the weapon’s base damage. The second mod, Improved Toxic Bullets inflict Toxic on enemies. It has a 4 second cool down.

The Migraine

The Migraine is a Legendary SMG. The first mod, Ultimate Bleeding Bullet, inflicts bleeding on enemies shot. The second mod, Bomb’s Ahead, makes it so that when your magazine has 50 percent or less ammo left, you can roll to reload all your equipped weapons quickly.

Fatal Symbiont

When using Dark Sacrifice mod, your weapon will drain up to half your maximum health for a 75 percent weapon damage bonus. The Bleeding Bullet mod inflicts bleeding on enemies shot. It has an 8 second cool down.

Assault Rifles

Absolute Zero

The first is Ultimate Freezing Bullets. This mod allows you to freeze the enemies that you shoot. It will slow down or even stop the enemy’s shot. The second mod is Improved Vulnerability Bullets. Every enemy shot when using this mod gets vulnerable. This mod has a cooldown of 4 seconds.

Heir to the Desert

The first mod for Heir to the Desert is Sandstorm. This mod allows conjuring a sandstorm. This sandstorm will deal damage for 5 seconds. It also has a cooldown of 5 seconds. The second mod for Heir to the Desert is Bleeding Bullets, which inflict Bleed on a shot enemy. This mod has a cooldown of 8 seconds.

Inferno Seed

Wrath of Moloch causes critical hits to cause an explosion that deals additional damage and sets enemies on fire. It has a 5m radius of effect. It has a 3 second cool down. The second mod is Brain Eater. This mod makes it so that critical hits do not consume ammo.

Master Tool

Master Tool’s Dome of Protection summons a bullet-stopping dome for five seconds. It has a 5 second cool down. The second is Perpetuum Mobile, which instantly replenishes your magazine when you kill an enemy with 30 percent or less ammo remaining. It has no cool down.

Time Ripper

Time Ripper has the Ultimate Stiffening mod that slows down enemies that you shoot. The second is Gravedigger’s Frenzy, where critical shots increase critical damage by 50% for five seconds.

Thunderbird

Thunderbird’s first mod is Ultimate Storm Whip. All shots bring down lightning on a shot enemy that deals an additional 26 damage. The second, Striga that causes 30% of the critical damage dealt to return to you as health.

Voodoo Matchmaker

Ultimate Damage Link allows shots to link enemies together, making them share 30 percent weapon and 10 percent Anomaly damage dealt. The second is Vulnerability Bullets. Every enemy shot when using this mod gets vulnerable. This mod has a cooldown of 4 seconds.

Rifles

Blightbearer

The Burst of Decay causes critical shots to result in an explosion with a 5m radius that also inflicts Toxic on enemies. Resistance Breaker mod decrease target’s resistance by 35% for 6 seconds.

Molten Eidola

Ravenous Locust mod cause bullets to summon a swarm of locusts that deal damage for 15 seconds. Additionally, it inflicts Weakness to remaining enemies in a 6m radius. It has a cooldown of 2 seconds. Brain Eater mod makes it so that critical shots do not consume bullets.

Raróg’s Gaze

The Weakness Trap mods allows shots to cause explosions which deal 45 damage and inflict Weakness on enemies within 5m of the inital target. It has a 3 second cool down. Burning Bullets inflict burn on enemies. It has a cooldown of 8 seconds.

The Iceberg

The Iceberg is a Bolt Action Rifle. Its Winter Blast mod allows critical shots to freeze enemies in a 4m radius. The Icebreaker mod causes frozen enemies to explode on killing shots and deals additional 90 damage.

Twisted Mercy

This rifle has two basic modes. The first mod is Ultimate Vulnerability Bullets. Every enemy shot when using this mod gets vulnerable. The second mod is Brain Eater mod. It makes it so that critical shots do not consume bullets.

Pump Action Shotguns

Aerie Master

Aerie Master’s first mod is Weightlessness, which causes a time rift on shot enemies, raising them for 5 seconds in the air. The second mod is Critical Point, which increases the chances of critical shots by 15 percent.

Anomaly Effigy

Concentrate Blast causes killed enemies to blow up, dealing damage multiplied by a max of six enemies within 5m radius around initial target. Cool down time is 1 second only. The second mod, Storm Whip, brings down lightning on shot enemies dealing an additional 746 damage.

Enoch’s Blessing

for Enoch’s Blessing, the first mod is Life and Death. For this, killing shots create a blast that restores 33 percent of health to players. The second is Gravedigger’s Frenzy, where critical shots increase critical damage by 50% for five seconds.

Golem’s Limb

The first mod is Golem Rising, which gives you a protective Golem effect for three seconds. The second mod Vampire allows you to increase your Skill Leech by 15 percent for 20 seconds for killing shots.

The Guillotine

Radiation Splash causes a small explosion with a 5m radius that causes Vulnerability and damage for reloading. Minefield spawns explosives around your target in a 5m radius from the killing shot.

Paxian Blessing

Life Stock mod allows restoring your health on reloading. The amount regained depends on the number of enemies killed since the last reload. Vampire Killing mod gives you a temporary leech boost on every killing shot.

The High Roller

Embalmer’s Rage mod makes all your shots critical for 8 seconds after a killing shot. The Clip Roller mod makes it so that when your magazine has 50 percent or less ammo left, you can roll to reload all your equipped weapons quickly.

Fortress

Fortress is a Legendary Automatic Shotgun, one of a kind. The Fortress mod increases damage dealt up to 43% depending on your armor. The Striga mod causes 30% of the critical damage dealt to return to you as health.

LMGs

Roaring Umbra

The Kinetic Stomp mod makes it so that shots create a seismic shock around you. This deals damage within a 5m radius. It has a cooldown of 3 seconds. Bleeding Bullets mod inflict Bleed on enemies; it has no cool down.

Grim Marrow

The Singularity mod allows a killing shot to make an anomaly singularity. When this singularity is id destroyed, it explodes, dealing 240 damage in a 6.5m radius. The Improved Stiffening mod inflicts Slow on enemies.

Damascus Offering

The Claymore Torrent cause shots to damage four enemies within a 3m radius with Anomaly blades. The Anomaly Enhancement mod increases your firepower equal to 30%of your Anomaly Power.

Double Guns

Amber Vault

The Killing Spree mod increases the damage by 30% for 30 seconds on Killing shots. Bonus can only stack up to 5 kills. Brain Eater mod makes it so that critical shots do not consume bullets.

Lucky Jinx

The Ultimate Toxic Bullets mod inflicts Toxic on enemies shot. The second is Perpetuum Mobile, which instantly replenishes your magazine if you kill an enemy with 30 percent or less ammo remaining in your magazine. It has no cool down.

That covers all the legendary weapons currently in Outriders, hopefully, this helps you select the right one for your class builds.