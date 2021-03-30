While Monster Hunter Rise might be confirmed for a PC release, that release date is at least a year away. However, all is not list and there is still a way to enjoy the game on your gaming rig. In this guide, we’ll be showing you how you can play Monster Hunter Rise on your PC.

How to Play Monster Hunter Rise on PC

Even though Monster Hunter Rise’s PC port is supposed to come out sometime in 2022, the game is already available to be played on PC through emulation.

The game can be played on PC using the Ryujinx emulator. Even though the game just got released, it works surprisingly well on this emulator.

However, it isn’t anywhere near perfect, as expected. As with most emulation games, you’ll experience a few bugs here and there. But still, the game is completely playable.

The most annoying bug that’s in the game currently is the album crash bug. When you’re navigating to the in-game album, the game has a tendency to crash. This will hopefully be fixed soon.

Another thing to note is that if you’re using game update version 1.1.1, make sure to disable the shader cache. If you don’t, you’ll experience more crashes.

Since the game is still in its inception on the Ryujinx emulator, it’s continuously being optimized. Considering how well the game is running this early on, it seems like it’ll be running perfectly on this emulator very soon.

Ryujinx System Requirements

As Monster Hunter Rise is meant to be played on the Nintendo Switch, you’ll need quite a powerful PC to emulate it smoothly using the Ryujinx emulator.

The following are the minimum system requirements for the Ryujinx emulator: