Cyberpunk 2077 Playerbase Drops Below 10,000 On Steam

It’s been a while since the controversial release of Cyberpunk 2077, and the lack of any new content with the game has been causing Cyberpunk 2077 playerbase numbers on Steam to drop. Currently the playerbase only has 9,690 players, a full 10,000 less than its thirty-day average as CD Projekt RED attempts to fix its many issues.

Cyberpunk 2077 came out in November last year after a great deal of hype, only to be seen by many as a huge disappointment. This was especially galling after CD Projekt RED had previously released The Witcher games, which are seen as one of the best RPG trilogies out there.

However, the PC version of the game was seen as one of the better versions of the game, as its console release versions (both of which were based on last-gen tech despite releasing on the Xbox Series X and PS5) were full of a massive variety of bugs.

The Cyberpunk 2077 playerbase numbers dropping are likely due to players finishing up their playthroughs and not having anything else to do in the game. While CD Projekt RED promised that DLC would be coming soon after its release, the studio is currently attempting to fix the game’s multiple bugs before it can move on.

While The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt got a pair of massive DLC packs eventually, it’s unlikely that Cyberpunk 2077 will get them on the same timescale with the different circumstances. Player numbers may go up on the game once it’s fully fixed and more DLC can come out for it to get people back in.

Until then, however, unless anyone else picks up the game on Steam in big numbers, we may continue to see a downward trend of Cyberpunk 2077 playerbase numbers. You can currently play the game on Xbox One, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X, Playstation 5, and PC.