Our How to Earn the Lovely Outfit for Free in Fortnite Guide will get you up to speed with everything that you need to know to acquire the Lovely Outfit and other cosmetics for free in Fortnite.

How to Earn the Lovely Outfit for Free in Fortnite

On the upcoming Valentine’s Day, Epic Games are offering players a bunch of opportunities to earn free cosmetics, including the Lovely Outfit.

As of now, these opportunities include a new tournament called Hearts Wild Cup and Team Battles.

So, let’s go ahead and take a good look at how each one of them works!

Fortnite Hearts Wild Cup

Starting from the 9th of February, this Duos tournament is set to take place until the 17th of February.

You will have a total of 10 matches/three hours to attain a top rank position in your region and earn free skins.

However, to get the Lovely Outfit, depending upon your region, these are the placement ranges in which you need to be:

Europe: 1st – 1750th

NA-East: 1st – 875th

NA-West: 1st – 250th

Brazil: 1st – 250th

Asia: 1st – 125th

Oceania: 1st – 125th

Middle East: 1st – 125th

Team Battles

Besides Hearts Wild Cup, Team Battles, which will go on from February 10th-17th, are another method that you can opt for getting your hands on free cosmetics.

In this event, you will be able to group up with your favorite characters and engage in exciting battles with free cosmetics on the line.

These are the rewards for each placement in the event: