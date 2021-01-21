In this Hitman 3 Carpathian Mountains Walkthrough, we dive into a step-by-step walkthrough of the Carpathian Mountains map and the final mission of Hitman 3, the Untouchable.

Hitman 3 Carpathian Mountains

The Untouchable mission begins with a cut scene where you are poisoned and slowly dying, as you fade away and enter a dream-like world.

Just progress and let the dream guides you along. Soon you will wake up in a laboratory and the actual mission begins.

Walk out of the room, knock down the first doctor you see.

Use his key card to open the door ahead, sneak past the two scientists outside to another door, and unlock it by entering the code ‘1979’. Grab the crowbar here and unlock the nearby door to reveal that you’re on a train.

Shimmy along on the outside ledge of the train, make your way ahead until you can climb up.

Make your way forward, and knock down the guard hunched over a drum fire. Knock him out to get his weapon and a key to the train cart behind you.

The train cart is empty, so don’t waste your time with it. Move on to the next train car, enter it and go fetch a circular yellow crank from its other end.

Use it to open the roof hatch in the same car. Now move forwards and you’ll till you get to a car with some guards inside.

Now you can either go in guns blazing or use stealth. Your objective is to get to the head of the train, so it doesn’t really matter. However, choose stealth for a better score.

For stealth, you can climb on top of the train, drop down on the ledge to the side.

Climb in through a window and climb out through the window on the other side and completely skip all the guards inside this particular train cart.

On to the next cart, there will be two guards in the hallway; either confront them or wait for one to turn his back to you.

Use this opportunity to get into the mini booth and out the window again. You can do this for several of the next cars.

When you are on the side ledge or up top on the roof of the train, any side or part of the train that is not frosted can be used for you to drop down or climb up to the roof.

Eventually, you will get to a part of the train where there will be a fuse on the ground in front of you.

Now don’t use the fuse, first take out the guard nearest to you, and move on past over the next train car.

Now you can safely use the fuse in the junction box to blind all the guards for a few seconds.

Use this opportunity either to take them down or run past quickly and avoid confrontation. Just knock down the last guard, because that is unavoidable, and hide the body.

In the next room, there will be a crowbar at the start and two guards. One will move outside on his on leaving the other alone.

Take him out and get his shotgun to complete another challenge. Use the crowbar to break the cabinet and get the fuse inside.

Outside there are a lot of guards again, but you can use the fuse you have to blind them, run past them and get inside the train car at the end.

Get past these sort of office cars. You can run past most NPCs sitting or who have their back to you without being detected. Get out and separate the train cars from the rest of the train.

Now there won’t be any guards and as you enter the second train car, another cut scene will start.

At the end of the cut scene, you will grab the serum from the box on the table and inject it inside the man in front of you.

The game ends as Agent 47 stops and walks out of the Train. Another cut scene plays, which we won’t spoil here, but congratulations you have ended Hitman 3.