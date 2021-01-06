InXile Entertainment Teases “Mind-Blowing Visuals” For Its Next RPG

It was a few months back when inXile Entertainment confirmed a new role-playing game to be in development which has reportedly been in the pipelines for more than a year now. Some new details have now surfaced to tease that awaiting fans will be rewarded justly for their patience.

According to a new job listing from earlier today, inXile Entertainment is seeking an art director for a next-generation role-playing game. The chosen art director will be responsible for creating triple-a-worthy “mind-blowing game visuals” with “high fidelity modeling and advanced lighting techniques” among other next-generation development techniques.

The listing also subtly suggests that the said next-generation triple-a role-playing game will be releasing cross multiple platforms. The recent Wasteland 3 landed on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. However, inXile Entertainment was acquired by Microsoft in 2019 while Wasteland 3 was in development. There might be concerns that the acquisition will force the developer to restrict future releases to only Xbox platforms. For the time being though, that does not seem to be something for fans to worried about.

There has been no official word on when the in-development new game will be shown. Wasteland 3 took about four years from announcement to release. With Microsoft pouring in resources into the studio as part of the Xbox Game Studios family, inXile Entertainment should be able to finish development much quicker. Either way, do not expect an announcement any time soon.

While Wasteland 3 was received warmly, it should be pointed out that Microsoft was probably shown all in-development projects during the acquisition talks. That means whatever inXile Entertainment has been working on behind closed doors, the game was good enough to convince Microsoft into signing the acquisition papers and add the developer to its growing first-party family of Xbox Game Studios.