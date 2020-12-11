Xbox Game Pass Gave Nearly $4,000 Worth Of Games In 2020

Xbox Game Pass uses a subscription-based business model to give players access to hundreds of games for a fairly cheap price. While hailed as the first “Netflix of gaming” service, the real advantage for subscribers lies in accessing not only recently released triple-a games but also first-party exclusives from Xbox Game Studios and that too at launch as part of the same inexpensive package.

Microsoft hence loves to bring up how much value players receive out of their monthly subscriptions. Just how much value? Xbox Game Pass gave players access to nearly $4,000 worth of games and content in 2020. That comes at a yearly subscription cost of either $110 or $135 depending on whether players subscribed to the basic or ultimate package.

Furthermore, Xbox Game Pass gave players access to nearly $330 worth of games every month in 2020 on average. That comes at an even more bizarre monthly subscription cost of $10 or just $1 for the first month.

When stacking all of the games against their combined and estimated $4,000 worth, roughly 40 to 45 percent of that amount were triple-a games in 2020 with indies making up the rest. Some of the notable triple-a inclusions are Grand Theft Auto 5, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, ARK: Survival Evolved, Red Dead Redemption 2, Fallout 76, Final Fantasy 15, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, and Rainbow Six Siege.

The $4,000 figure was roughly reached by adding up the prices of all games which have been included in Xbox Game Pass in 2020. The method however, does come with certain disclaimers and limitations.

All prices of games were checked in December, meaning that many games from January and February for example are currently retailing at reduced prices. All prices were also checked in the United States alone and may possibly be found cheaper in other countries. Some of the games were additionally included in Xbox Game Pass multiple times in the past twelve months.

Coming up with an exact worth of everything Xbox Game Pass has offered in this year hence becomes difficult. It however becomes evident that the actual worth of all games offered in 2020 by Xbox Game Pass is actually much higher than $4,000 and all for a comparatively insignificant $110 or $135 subscription fees.

Not to mention that Microsoft continues to add more and new games to the service every month. The past three months, including December, have alone seen the addition of notable games like Gear Tactics, Doom Eternal, Control, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Final Fantasy 8 Remastered, GreedFall, among others.

Xbox Game Pass was launched in 2017 and now has more than 15 million subscribers worldwide across the Xbox console family, PC, and Android mobile devices. Those interested in signing up can head here for further details.