In this Cyberpunk 2077 Braindance Editor guide, we’ll help you get started and learn more about the Braindance Editor in Cyberpunk 2077, as well as all the Braindance tips and tricks that you need to be aware of.

Cyberpunk 2077 Braindance Editor

Braindancing is introduced in Cyberpunk 2077 as an in-game virtual reality that your characters get to experience.

Along with the availability of BDs comes the use for the Braindance editor. You’ll receive a tutorial on how to use the editor by Judy Alvarez early on in the game.

However, if you’ve missed that tutorial or you’re still confused about how to use it, we’ve listed down a few tips and tricks that’ll help you get started.

Getting to know the Braindance editor is quite important since it’ll help you gather intel in a lot of missions during the game, starting from the very beginning where you conduct a heist on the Arasaka corporation.

Not just this, BDs also offer certain entertainments during the game. Here’s everything you need to know about the Braindance editors.

There Are No Shortcuts!

Instead of rushing towards the editing, make sure you watch the entire Braindance first. You never know what might catch your eye.

If you rush towards the editing instantly, there are chances that you’ll miss out on some important intel that needs to be investigated and this will only make the mission more challenging.

Take note of anything you find interesting while watching the Braindance and once you’ve watched the entire Braindance, enter into the editing mode to investigate it.

The Camera Will Set You Free!

The camera is one of the most beneficial features integrated into the editor. It allows you to set yourself free from the person’s vision who recorded the BD and roam around on your own.

However, there’s a limit to the camera as well and you can’t move too far away from the person recording the Braindance.

If the place is at a certain distance from the recorder’s vision, it will become blurry and you’ll have to wait for the person to move a little closer to the venue you’re trying to investigate.

Use the camera to focus on the hidden spots, such as an open drawer. Important intel is often hidden in these spots.

Fast-forwarding

It’s still better to watch the entire Braindance at first and focus on all of the smaller details. However, if you’re in a hurry you can also skim and scan through the Braindance.

This is done using the timeline on top of the editor. The process is quite similar to forwarding a YouTube video.

Also, to make things even easier for you, all of the important events will be highlighted on the timeline so that you can skip directly to them.

This highlighted part will also be beneficial for you while watching the entire Braindance. You’ll know when and where to focus.

Plenty of Layers to Choose From

While in the editor you can switch between visual, audio, and thermal layers from the timeline.

This helps you gather better intel. Certain elements in a recording are not visible but they can be audible.

Once you hit the highlighted part on the timeline, go through it using different layers to develop a better understanding of the mystery you’re solving.

The Visual Layer

As the name suggests, this layer will present to you all the visible aspects of the BD. This can then be used to see and scan elements.

You can also use the camera in the visual layer to have a closer look at something.

The Audio Layer

This layer will help you hear anything and everything in the Braindance. This could be useful if you see someone talking in the visual layer.

Instantly toggle over to the audio layer to have a better understanding of what they’re saying.

There could be several other sound notes present in the surroundings that could be not be focused on in the visual layer. You can only access them through the audio layer.

The Thermal Layer

This layer will help you trace out hidden objects, and people using the heat they give out.

There could be two people standing behind a wall that could not be seen. If you turn on your thermal layer, they could instantly be spotted through their body heat.

Similarly, objects can also be seen through opaque surfaces following their surface temperatures.

These objects do not necessarily have to be extremely hot to show up in the thermal layer. The thermal layer can even pick-up objects at temperatures below the freezing point.

Don’t Forget to Scan!

Scan each and everything that you come across. It would give you intel that cannot be seen or heard.

Scanning a computer can give you the data stored in it. This means that if you scan a computer, you’ll get important data regarding anything that is being controlled using that computer.

Scanning a phone can give you the audio of what the person on the other side of the receiver is saying.

You can also scan security cameras, and other objects to get important hidden information.