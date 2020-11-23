The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2 Now Rumored For Holiday 2021

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, or whatever the sequel gets called, will take some more time before release despite what rumors have been claiming.

Taking to Twitter on the weekend, well-known Nintendo Insider Emily Rogers stated that a potential release can be expected around the holiday season of 2021 but even then she noted that a small chance exists for the game to get pushed into 2022. Any release window prior to holiday 2021 and which are many based on several rumors, should be thrown out.

85-90% chance that it releases around the holidays 2021. — Emily Rogers (@ArcadeGirl64) November 20, 2020

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 was announced more than a year ago and while clues were always there, fans were hoping for a release in late 2020. Nintendo was expected to make the announcement throughout the year and its silence was blamed on the rampaging worldwide pandemic. With the holiday season around the corner, fans have now started placing their hopes for an update to arrive in early 2021. Nintendo will though likely be taking more time.

A few months back, senior producer Eiji Aonuma assured that Breath of the Wild 2 remains in active development. He asked fans to be patient for “a bit longer” before Nintendo starts rolling out reveals and updates. No further hints were given to give an idea of when to expect new details to arrive let alone the release itself.

While it does seem like fans will have to wait for another year for Breath of the Wild 2, they do not necessarily have to wait that long to sink their teeth into a new franchise installment. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, a prequel that takes place a hundred years before the events of the original Breath of the Wild, is now available on Nintendo Switch. The game features a vast cast of characters to choose from, including Zelda, Link, and “the other champions of Hyrule.”