Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Sidon Quests Guide

This is our guide for the Sidon quests in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. These quests are centered on Sidon and provide awards and abilities for Sidon. The rewards are well worth the effort you put into completing these quests.
Below we provide a breakdown for each Sidon quest available to you in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.
This includes info on the quest unlock requirements, their location and rewards you get for completing each and every one of them.
Sidon’s Waterfall Workshop
Location: Lanayru
Unlocked After: Water and Fire mission
Material Requirement: Lizalfos Trophy x100, Bokoblin Trophy x200 & Rupees x2,000
Reward: Bonus Combo
The Zora Researcher
Location: Lanayru
Unlocked After: Water and Fire mission
Material Requirement: Ancient Screw x5, Ancient Spring x5, Guardian Trophy x2 & Bokoblin Trophy x200
Reward: +1 Bonus Hearts
A Thirst for the Desert
Location: Lanayru
Unlocked After: Water and Fire mission
Material Requirement: Palm Fruit x10, Hydromelon x10, Lizalfos Trophy x50 & Bokoblin Trophy x150
Reward: +1 Bonus Hearts
Blessing of the Rains
Location: Lanayru
Unlocked After: Water and Fire mission
Material Requirement: Bright-Eyed Crab x15, Tireless Frog x15, Razorclaw Crab x15, Lizalfos Trophy x150 & Lynel Trophy x1
Reward: Special-Attack Gauge +1
Blessing of the Rains
Location: Lanayru
Unlocked After: Sidon’s Training challenge
Material Requirement: Hearty Bass x5, Hearty Salmon x5, Hearty Blueshell Snail x5, Wizzrobe Trophy x10 & Chuchu Trophy x20
Reward: Bonus Combo
These are all the Sidon quests you can do in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.