Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Sidon Quests Guide

This is our guide for the Sidon quests in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. These quests are centered on Sidon and provide awards and abilities for Sidon. The rewards are well worth the effort you put into completing these quests.

Below we provide a breakdown for each Sidon quest available to you in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

This includes info on the quest unlock requirements, their location and rewards you get for completing each and every one of them.

Sidon’s Waterfall Workshop

Location: Lanayru

Unlocked After: Water and Fire mission

Material Requirement: Lizalfos Trophy x100, Bokoblin Trophy x200 & Rupees x2,000

Reward: Bonus Combo

The Zora Researcher

Location: Lanayru

Unlocked After: Water and Fire mission

Material Requirement: Ancient Screw x5, Ancient Spring x5, Guardian Trophy x2 & Bokoblin Trophy x200

Reward: +1 Bonus Hearts

A Thirst for the Desert

Location: Lanayru

Unlocked After: Water and Fire mission

Material Requirement: Palm Fruit x10, Hydromelon x10, Lizalfos Trophy x50 & Bokoblin Trophy x150

Reward: +1 Bonus Hearts

Blessing of the Rains

Location: Lanayru

Unlocked After: Water and Fire mission

Material Requirement: Bright-Eyed Crab x15, Tireless Frog x15, Razorclaw Crab x15, Lizalfos Trophy x150 & Lynel Trophy x1

Reward: Special-Attack Gauge +1

Blessing of the Rains

Location: Lanayru

Unlocked After: Sidon’s Training challenge

Material Requirement: Hearty Bass x5, Hearty Salmon x5, Hearty Blueshell Snail x5, Wizzrobe Trophy x10 & Chuchu Trophy x20

Reward: Bonus Combo

These are all the Sidon quests you can do in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. For more character quests, check out our Archives.