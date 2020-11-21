We have this detailed Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Link Quests guide on all the Link quests in Hyrule Warriors, with all the material requirements and what you will get in reward for completing the quest.
Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Link Quests
Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity has these quests for each of the characters of the game and completing these quest rewards those characters with special combos, and bonuses.
Here is all the detail link quests and all their mission, quests or material requirements:
Hyrule Swordfighting Academy
In order to get this quest you will have to complete “The Battle for Hyrule Field” mission and get the following materials:
- Bokoblin Trophy x150
- Bokoblin Horn x5
You will get one handed weapon bonus combo as reward.
Keeping the Village Peace
You will have to complete “Hyrule Swordfighting Academy” quest in order to unlock this link quests along with the following materials:
- Lizalfos Trophy x100
You will get a bonus combo in one handed weapon as a reward for this quest.
Making a Monster
For this one, complete the “Daruk, the Goron Hero” mission and get the following materials:
- Keese Eyeball x1
- Moblin Fang x1
- Lizalfos Tail x1
- Bokoblin Guts x1
- Chuchu Jelly x1
You will get bonus combo for link on completing this quest.
A spear-ited Combatant
For this one, complete “Revail, the Rito Warrior” mission. Following materials will be required:
- Lizalfos Trophy x100
You will get Spear bonus combo as reward.
A Well-Tended Goddess
You need to complete “Impa’s Traps for Kakariko” quest in order to get this one and will need following materials:
- Bokoblin Trophy x200
- Fortified Pumpkin x5
- Lizalfos Trophy x100
This will get you one extra heart for link as reward.
The Hateno Defense Squad
Complete “Revail, the Rito warrior” mission for this quest to be available and also get the following materials:
- Bokoblin Trophy x150
- Might Porgy x5
- Moblin Trophy x120
- Ironshroom x5
You will get two handed weapon bonus combo as reward.
Teach a Hylian to Fish
You have to complete “A spear-ited Combatant” quest and the following materials to complete this quest:
- Lizalfos Trophy x100
- Hyrule Bass x5
You will get Spear bonus combo as reward.
A Flower Adorned Goddess
For this one, you will again have to complete “Revail, the Rito Warrior” mission and will also have to get the following materials:
- Bokoblin Trophy x150
- Moblin Trophy x5
- Silent Princess x1
- Lizalfos Trophy x50
Link will get one bonus heart as reward.
Mount Taran’s Solitary Masters
For this quest, you will have to complete “The Yiga Clan Attack!” mission and will need following materials:
- Silent Shroom x5
- Blue Nightshade x5
- Moblin Trophy x10
You will get spear bonus combo as reward.
Study the Blade
Complete the “Revail, the Rito warrior” mission for this one as well and get the following materials:
- Restless Cricket x5
One handed weapon combo will be awarded for this one.
The Volunteer Army
Get the link to complete “The Hetano Defense Squad” quest and get the following materials:
- Moblin Trophy x5
- Amber x2
- Stone Talus Trophy x1
- Sapphire x2
You will get two handed weapon bonus combo for this one.
The Blade that Pierces the Eye
For this one you have to complete “Freeing Korok Forest” mission and get the materials:
- Lizalfos Trophy x100
- Hinox Trophy x1
- Bokoblin Trophy x200
One handed weapon bonus combo will be awarded for this one.
Heartfelt Thanks
Complete the previous (mentioned above) quest to get this one, and also get following materials:
- Topaz x1
- Raw Whole Bird x5
- Raw Gourmet Meat x5
- Wood x10
- Rupees x1500
You will get one handed weapon bonus combo as reward.
Proof of Sword Mastery
Complete the above mentioned quest and get following materials for this one:
- Ethereal Stone x5
- Lynel Trophy x3
One handed improved unique action is the reward for this one.
Training Ground Pest Problem
This one will be given after completing “Akalla Tower” mission and with following materials:
- Ice Keese Wing x5
- Electric Keese Wing x5
- Keese Eyeballs x5
- Fire Keese wing x5
- Keese Wing x5
You will get spear bonus combo as reward.
A Moss Covered Goddess
“Akalla Tower” mission is the requirement for this quest as well, along with the following materials:
- Moblin Trophy x10
- Bokoblin Trophy x350
- Hinox Trophy x1
- Raw Whole Bird x15
- Raw Prime Meat x20
You will get two bonus hearts as reward.
The Treasure Hunter’s Technique
This one will also be available after “Akalla Tower” mission and with following materials:
- Bokoblin trophy x200
- Tireless Frog x5
- Hinox Trophy x1
- Hinox Guts x1
- Endura Shroom x5
You will get two handed weapon bonus combo.
Frog Side Effects
Again, you need to complete “Akalla Tower” mission and get following materials for this one:
- Bokoblin Trophy x250
- Hinox x1
- Hot-Footed Frog x10
- Lizalfos Trophy x150
- Tireless Frog x7
You will get Special attack gauge +1 as reward for this one.
These are all the quests that Link will get in Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity.