We have this detailed Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Link Quests guide on all the Link quests in Hyrule Warriors, with all the material requirements and what you will get in reward for completing the quest.

Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Link Quests

Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity has these quests for each of the characters of the game and completing these quest rewards those characters with special combos, and bonuses.

Here is all the detail link quests and all their mission, quests or material requirements:

Hyrule Swordfighting Academy

In order to get this quest you will have to complete “The Battle for Hyrule Field” mission and get the following materials:

Bokoblin Trophy x150

Bokoblin Horn x5

You will get one handed weapon bonus combo as reward.

Keeping the Village Peace

You will have to complete “Hyrule Swordfighting Academy” quest in order to unlock this link quests along with the following materials:

Lizalfos Trophy x100

You will get a bonus combo in one handed weapon as a reward for this quest.

Making a Monster

For this one, complete the “Daruk, the Goron Hero” mission and get the following materials:

Keese Eyeball x1

Moblin Fang x1

Lizalfos Tail x1

Bokoblin Guts x1

Chuchu Jelly x1

You will get bonus combo for link on completing this quest.

A spear-ited Combatant

For this one, complete “Revail, the Rito Warrior” mission. Following materials will be required:

Lizalfos Trophy x100

You will get Spear bonus combo as reward.

A Well-Tended Goddess

You need to complete “Impa’s Traps for Kakariko” quest in order to get this one and will need following materials:

Bokoblin Trophy x200

Fortified Pumpkin x5

Lizalfos Trophy x100

This will get you one extra heart for link as reward.

The Hateno Defense Squad

Complete “Revail, the Rito warrior” mission for this quest to be available and also get the following materials:

Bokoblin Trophy x150

Might Porgy x5

Moblin Trophy x120

Ironshroom x5

You will get two handed weapon bonus combo as reward.

Teach a Hylian to Fish

You have to complete “A spear-ited Combatant” quest and the following materials to complete this quest:

Lizalfos Trophy x100

Hyrule Bass x5

You will get Spear bonus combo as reward.

A Flower Adorned Goddess

For this one, you will again have to complete “Revail, the Rito Warrior” mission and will also have to get the following materials:

Bokoblin Trophy x150

Moblin Trophy x5

Silent Princess x1

Lizalfos Trophy x50

Link will get one bonus heart as reward.

Mount Taran’s Solitary Masters

For this quest, you will have to complete “The Yiga Clan Attack!” mission and will need following materials:

Silent Shroom x5

Blue Nightshade x5

Moblin Trophy x10

You will get spear bonus combo as reward.

Study the Blade

Complete the “Revail, the Rito warrior” mission for this one as well and get the following materials:

Restless Cricket x5

One handed weapon combo will be awarded for this one.

The Volunteer Army

Get the link to complete “The Hetano Defense Squad” quest and get the following materials:

Moblin Trophy x5

Amber x2

Stone Talus Trophy x1

Sapphire x2

You will get two handed weapon bonus combo for this one.

The Blade that Pierces the Eye

For this one you have to complete “Freeing Korok Forest” mission and get the materials:

Lizalfos Trophy x100

Hinox Trophy x1

Bokoblin Trophy x200

One handed weapon bonus combo will be awarded for this one.

Heartfelt Thanks

Complete the previous (mentioned above) quest to get this one, and also get following materials:

Topaz x1

Raw Whole Bird x5

Raw Gourmet Meat x5

Wood x10

Rupees x1500

You will get one handed weapon bonus combo as reward.

Proof of Sword Mastery

Complete the above mentioned quest and get following materials for this one:

Ethereal Stone x5

Lynel Trophy x3

One handed improved unique action is the reward for this one.

Training Ground Pest Problem

This one will be given after completing “Akalla Tower” mission and with following materials:

Ice Keese Wing x5

Electric Keese Wing x5

Keese Eyeballs x5

Fire Keese wing x5

Keese Wing x5

You will get spear bonus combo as reward.

A Moss Covered Goddess

“Akalla Tower” mission is the requirement for this quest as well, along with the following materials:

Moblin Trophy x10

Bokoblin Trophy x350

Hinox Trophy x1

Raw Whole Bird x15

Raw Prime Meat x20

You will get two bonus hearts as reward.

The Treasure Hunter’s Technique

This one will also be available after “Akalla Tower” mission and with following materials:

Bokoblin trophy x200

Tireless Frog x5

Hinox Trophy x1

Hinox Guts x1

Endura Shroom x5

You will get two handed weapon bonus combo.

Frog Side Effects

Again, you need to complete “Akalla Tower” mission and get following materials for this one:

Bokoblin Trophy x250

Hinox x1

Hot-Footed Frog x10

Lizalfos Trophy x150

Tireless Frog x7

You will get Special attack gauge +1 as reward for this one.

These are all the quests that Link will get in Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity.