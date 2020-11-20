Koroks have been reintroduced in Hyrule: Warriors: Age of Calamity and there are many locations where you can find them in each chapter. This Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Korok Seed Locations guide will uncover all the currently known locations of korok seeds.

Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Korok Seeds Locations

Korok Seeds have been spread all over the map in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity in all the chapters.

Below are all the locations in each chapter where you can find the Korok Seeds and collect them.

Hyrule Field

There are a total of 7 Korok Seeds locations known in the Hyrule Field mission of chapter 1. These are described as follow:

Seed#1

Capture the first outpost and then go north to destroy a lone crate. You will find a Korok Seed there.

Seed#2

Take the right turn from the first base outpost and look among the flowers. You will find the Korok hidden as a flower.

Seed#3

Head through the stone gate from the south of Wizzrobe appearance and then look for a wooden stump. The stump with a leaf insignia will have the Korok seed inside.

Seed#4

While heading towards the final waypoint, keep looking to your left. The Korok will be in the form of a flower sticking out of the ground.

Seed#5

When you have captured the third outpost, head north and into a ranch from there. There will be a balloon in the center. Pop it and a Korok will be revealed.

Seed#6

You will come across a stone wall before crossing the bridge to the trio of Moblins. Look for a flower there with the Korok Seed.

Seed#7

Cross over the wooden bridge to the trio of Moblins and you will see a flower sticking out of the woods. That is your Korok Seed.

Breach of Demise

There are a total of six Korok Seeds in the Breach of Demise mission. Here are the locations of all six of them:

Seed#1

When you exit the first outpost, keep a keen eye on the flowers along the right wall. You will find the Korok in one of them.

Seed#2

A guardian will appear at the second outpost. After that, go through the path that Zelda didn’t choose and you will find a dead end. There will be a tree stump there. Interact with it to find the Korok Seed.

Seed#3

In the southern portion of the map, there will be a cliff south of Lizalfos outpost. A flower will be overlooking through it, which is your Korok Seed.

Seed#4

Once you have captured the outpost in the grassy area that leads to second guardian, a gate will be unlocked. Walk through it and you will find a balloon looking over a cliff. That is your Korok Seed.

Seed#5

There is an outpost before the deactivated guardian in the south. Capture the outpost and then look for a flower to the left front of the tent to find a Korok Seed.

Seed#6

There is a wooden path to the right of the second guardian. You will see a glowing spot at the end of it. Activate the glowing spot to reveal a Korok Seed.