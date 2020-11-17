Godfall brings a fresh experience to the next-generation, offering a variety of new mechanics and features. In this Godfall Best Valorplates Guide, we’ll be going through a few important details regarding these armor sets and help you pick one out that best suits your playstyle!

Valorplates are Zodiac-inspired armor sets that will essentially be your character’s class.

Godfall Best Valorplates

Valorplates are entire armor sets, and the players will have to equip them in whole. You won’t be able to pick out armor pieces from different sets and create a hybrid armor set.

You can craft Armor sets by collecting the required resources beforehand.

Once you have crafted a new Valorplate, you can switch between said Valorplates in the Sanctum.

It’s a good idea to have a diverse array of armors at your beck and call; this will allow you to be able to take up different roles when someone else might fall short in a co-operative campaign.

Valorplates’ Stats

Each Valorplate in Godfall can be ranked from the best to the worst by looking at its respective stats.

You can get new Valorplates for yourself by acquiring enough materials.

There are a total of 12 Valorplates in the game, and each requires a number of materials that you can earn by simply progressing through the game.

Might

The Might of a Valorplate indicates your DPS. The higher your Might, the more will be your Attack Speed, and Damage.

Spirit

Spirit correlates with the DPS of Techniques, Abilities, Polarity Attacks and their Cooldowns.

Vitality

Having a higher vitality will allow you to have a higher health pool. This will also increase the damage of your Siphon attack.

Archon Ability

The Archon Ability is basically the ultimate ability of a Valorplate. With a great Valorplate, comes a unique ultimate move.

Before starting off a mission, it’s important that you narrow down exactly what kind of ability you’ll need to help you through the nature of that mission.

Activating an Archon Ability will initiate a passive buff, and initiate the special ability.

Augment Slots



Augments are often overlooked, and yet all the more important. Augment Boosts can make a hell of a lot more difference than you think.

You can equip an Armor Set’s constellation with augment slots which can in turn be equipped with stat-boosting augments (Might, vitality, etc.)

Customization



If you have any skins for your Valorplates in Godfall, then you can go ahead and put one on. You might have a few from Pre-Ordering Godfall.

Other than that, you can’t buy skins from microtransactions, and seems like there won’t really be that kind of a plan in the future.

Aegishorn Valorplate

Armor Perk

With the Aegishorn Valorplate, you will take 5% less damage.

Archon Ability

Once you’ve filled up your energy bar with the Aegishorn Valorplate, you will activate your passive ability, along with a combat skill.

Combat Skill – Summon 3 Spirit Warriors to fight alongside you in battle.

Passives – Upon taking damage, you will shoot out 3 projectiles that deal 149 Physical damage to nearby enemies. Your allies will also take 30% less damage.

Resources Required

To unlock Aegishorn, you will have to collect:

5 Valorplate Cores

50 Aetheric FIlaments

Augment Nodes

Level 10: White Node

Level 15: White Node

Level 20: White Node

Level 25: Red Node

Level 30: Red Node

Level 35: Green Node

Level 40: Green Node

Level 45: Green Node

Level 50: Blue Node

Armistice Valorplate

Armor Perk

Being a Breach Specialist, the Armistice Valorplate will constantly have a +20% boost to its breach damage.

Archon Ability

Upon activating the Archon ability for the Armistice Valorplate, you will receive the following effects:

Combat Skill – Release a shockwave that breaches all enemies present within the vicinity and deals 587 physical damage.

Passives – You will gain +100% to Breach Damage, Damage to Breached Enemies, and Takedown Damage. Acquire an additional +50% of Damage when you defeat a Breached enemy or perform a takedown.

Resources Required

To unlock the Armistice Valorplate, you will have to collect:

5 Valorplate Cores

50 Crystalline Tears

Augment Nodes

Level 10: White Node Unlocks

Level 15: White Node Unlocks

Level 20: White Node Unlocks

Level 25: Red Node Unlocks

Level 30: Green Node Unlocks

Level 35: Red Node Unlocks

Level 40: Blue Node Unlocks

Level 45: Red Node Unlocks

Level 50: Red Node Unlocks

Bulwark Valorplate

Armor Perk

With Bulwark, you will have an increased +10% chance to inflict Bleed.

Archon Ability

When you activate your ability with the Bulwark Valorplate, you’ll be able to activate the following abilities:

Combat Skill – Bring forth 3 Physical Sentinels.

Passives – Your attacks will deal Physical damage while Bulwark’s ability is activated along with a +90% chance to inflict Bleed, and +100% damage to all Bleeding enemies.

Resources Required

To unlock the Bulwark Valorplate, you will have to collect:

5 Valorplate Cores

50 Infused Jasper

Augment Nodes

Level 10: White Node Unlocks

Level 15: White Node Unlocks

Level 20: White Node Unlocks

Level 25: Red Node Unlocks

Level 30: Blue Node Unlocks

Level 35: Blue Node Unlocks

Level 40: Green Node Unlocks

Level 45: Red Node Unlocks

Level 50: Blue Node Unlocks

Greyhawk Valorplate

Armor Perk

The Greyhawk Valorplate will provide you with a +10% Souldshatter Buildup buff while equipped.

Archon Ability

Activating the Archon Ability for the Greyhawk Valorplate will provide you with the following benefits:

Combat Skill – Release a shockwave that will apply a 30 Soulshatter Buildup to all nearby enemies.

Passives – While you have your Archon Ability activated, the Greyhawk Valorplate will give you a +100% Souldshatter Buildup buff, and release the aforementioned shockwave every time you Soulshatter an enemy.

Resources Required

To unlock the Greyhawk Valorplate, you will have to collect:

5 Valorplate Cores

50 Infused Jasper

Augment Nodes

Level 10: White Node Unlocks

Level 15: White Node Unlocks

Level 20: White Node Unlocks

Level 25: Red Node Unlocks

Level 30: Blue Node Unlocks

Level 35: Red Node Unlocks

Level 40: Red Node Unlocks

Level 45: Blue Node Unlocks

Level 50: Green Node Unlocks

Hinterclaw Valorplate

Armor Perk

With the Hinterclaw Valorplate, you will be granted a +5% buff for Critical Hit chances.

Archon Ability

Activating the Archon Ability entails:

Combat Skill – Summon 3 Spirit Warriors to assist you in battle.

Passives – While activated, you will have +30% Critical Hit chance, and +15% Critical Hit damage when you defeat an enemy (Doesn’t stack).

Resources Required

To unlock the Hinterclaw Valorplate, you will have to collect:

5 Valorplate Cores

5 Orbs of Oblivion

Augment Nodes

Unknown (To be Updated)

Illumina Valorplate

Armor Perk

The Illumina Valorplate grants you a +15% damage to all Weakpoints.

Archon Ability

When you activate the Archon Ability, you will be able to make use of the following:

Combat Skill – Release a shockwave that deals 7 Physical damage and marks all enemies’ weak points.

Passives – Release a shockwave every 7 seconds, and get a buff that increases your Weakpoint Damage by +40%. Also gain +40% damage when you perform a Deathblow.

Resources Required

To unlock the Illumina Valorplate, you will have to collect:

5 Valorplate Cores

50 Aetheric Filaments

Augment Nodes

Level 10: Red Node Unlocks

Level 15: Green Node Unlocks

Level 20: Blue Node Unlocks

Level 25: White Node Unlocks

Level 30: White Node Unlocks

Level 35: White Node Unlocks

Level 40: Green Node Unlocks

Level 45: Blue Node Unlocks

Level 50: Red Node Unlocks

Mesa Armor Set

Armor Perk

The Mesa Valorplate allows you to have a +10% chance to inflict Poison at all times.

Archon Ability

With the Archon Ability activated, you will be able to:

Combat Skill – Release a shockwave which deals 30 Earth damage.

Passives – Passives include a +90% increase in chances to inflict Poison, +100% damage to Poisoned enemies and your attacks will now deal Earth damage.

Resources Required

To unlock the Mesa Valorplate, you will have to collect:

5 Valorplate Cores

50 Infused Jaspers

Augment Nodes

Level 10: White Node Unlocks

Level 15: White Node Unlocks

Level 20: White Node Unlocks

Level 25: Red Node Unlocks

Level 30: Red Node Unlocks

Level 35: Green Node Unlocks

Level 40: Green Node Unlocks

Level 45: Blue Node Unlocks

Level 50: Red Node Unlocks

Moebius Valorplate

Armor Perk

Embodying the power of Moebius, you will have a +10% chance to inflict Curse.

Archon Ability

The Moebius Valorplate will allow you to:

Combat Skill – Summon 3 Void Sentinels to help you in combat.

Passives – With Moebius’ Archon Ability activated, you will have a +90% chance to inflict curse, and a +100% increase in damage to cursed enemies. Your attacks will also deal void damage.

Resources Required

To unlock the Moebius Valorplate, you will have to collect:

5 Valorplate Cores

50 Aetheric Filaments

Augment Nodes

Level 10: White Node Unlocks

Level 15: White Node Unlocks

Level 20: White Node Unlocks

Level 25: Green Node Unlocks

Level 30: Blue Node Unlocks

Level 35: Green Node Unlocks

Level 40: Green Node Unlocks

Level 45: Blue Node Unlocks

Level 50: Red Node Unlocks

Phoenix Armor

Armor Perk

Infused with the power of the Phoenix, you will have a +10% chance to inflict Ignite on your enemies.

Archon Ability

The Phoenix Valorplate offers the following abilities:

Combat Skill – Release a shockwave that deals 30 Fire Damage.

Passives – You have a +90% chance to inflict Ignite, and deal+100% damage to Ignited enemies. Your attacks will also deal Fire damage with the Archon Ability active.

Resources Required

To unlock the Phoenix Valorplate, you will have to collect:

5 Valorplate Cores

50 Infused Jaspers

Augment Nodes

Level 10: White Node Unlocks

Level 15: White Node Unlocks

Level 20: White Node Unlocks

Level 25: Green Node Unlocks

Level 30: Blue Node Unlocks

Level 35: Green Node Unlocks

Level 40: Green Node Unlocks

Level 45: Blue Node Unlocks

Level 50: Red Node Unlocks

Silvermane Armor

Armor Perk

The Silvermane Valorplate has a +10% boost to Weapon Technique charge speed, Shield charge speed, and Polarity Attack charge speed.

Archon Ability

Silvermane’s Archon Ability includes:

Combat Skill – Summon 3 Spirit Warriors to aid you in battle.

Passives – With the Archon Ability activated, you will have +300% Weapon Technique charge speed, Shield charge speed, and Polarity Attack charge speed. Gain +30% damage when you finish off an enemy with a Weapon Technique, Shield Ability or Polarity Attack.

Resources Required

To unlock the Silvermane Valorplate, you will have to collect:

Nothing, it is unlocked by default.

Augment Nodes

Unknown (To be Updated)

Typhon Valorplate

Armor Perk

Typhon has a +10% chance to inflict Chill.

Archon Ability

The Archon Ability for Typhon includes:

Combat Skill – Summon 3 Water Sentinels to assist you in battle.

Passives – +90% chance to inflict Chill, and a +100% boost to damage against Chilled enemies. All your basic attacks will now deal Water damage.

Resources Required

To unlock the Typhon Valorplate, you will have to collect:

5 Valorplate Cores

50 Crystalline Tears

Augment Nodes

Level 10: White Node Unlocks

Level 15: White Node Unlocks

Level 20: White Node Unlocks

Level 25: Green Node Unlocks

Level 30: Blue Node Unlocks

Level 35: Green Node Unlocks

Level 40: Green Node Unlocks

Level 45: Blue Node Unlocks

Level 50: Red Node Unlocks

Vertigo Armor Set

Armor Perk

Vertigo’s mechanics revolve around his Shock damage. With the Vertigo Valorplate equipped, you will have a constant +10% chance to inflict Shock.

Archon Ability

Vertigo’s Archon Ability allows her to:

Combat Skill – Release a shockwave that deals 40 Air damage.

Passives – While activated, you will have a +40% chance to inflict Shock damage, and a +100% buff to damage dealt to Shocked enemies. Your basic attacks will deal Air damage.

Resources Required

To make the Vertigo Valorplate, you will have to collect:

10 Valorplate Cores

50 Crystalline Tears

Augment Nodes